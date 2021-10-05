2022 Toyota Land Cruiser Lands In Australia With 3.3L Twin Turbo Engine

The new-generation Toyota Land Cruiser (LC300) has a starting price of AUD 89,990 (around USD 65,500) in Australia

Toyota has launched the new-generation Land Cruiser in Australia. The SUV is available in six variants – GX, GXL, VX, Sahara, GR Sport, Sahara ZX. The Australia-spec model is only available with the 3.3-litre diesel engine, while the 3.5-litre petrol engine has been given a miss in the land down under.

Compared to the previous-gen model (Land Cruiser 200), the new one is lighter, thanks to the generous use of aluminium in the doors, roof, tailgate, and roof. The centre of gravity is also lower than the older version as a result, which improves the handling of the SUV. In terms of dimensions, the wheelbase remains unchanged, although the width has increased a little.

The 3.3L, twin-turbo, V6 diesel engine is capable of generating a peak power of 309 PS and a maximum torque of 700 Nm. Transmission choices are limited to just one – a 10-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox – which comes paired to a transfer case and an all-wheel-drive system. A fully lockable centre differential and a Multi-Terrain Select (MTS) control system is offered as standard.

Features on offer include a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system (9-inch on lower trims), a 7-inch MID in the instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, wireless smartphone charging, LED headlights, etc. The GR Sport variant also gets front-and-rear differential locks, disconnecting front and rear stabiliser bars, and an adaptive variable suspension system, making it an extremely capable off-roader.

The Land Cruiser 300 also gets Toyota Safety Sense, which includes autonomous emergency braking, radar-based active cruise control, lane departure alert, intersection turn assist, road sign assist and lane trace assist (with haptic feedback via steering wheel), rear cross-traffic alert, reverse camera, and 10 airbags. The SUV is available in 5-seat and 7-seat configurations.

As per recent reports, Toyota Land Cruiser currently has a waiting period of up to four years in its home market of Japan! The biggest reason for this is stated to be the global semiconductor chip shortage, which has forced the Japanese car major to limit production of the LC300, even temporarily shutting its plant down.