2022 Toyota Land Cruiser Cannot Be Sold As Used Car For Security Reasons

2022 Toyota Land Cruiser has just broken the covers, and the buyers will not be able to sell the vehicle for the next 12 months in the used car market

The new-gen Toyota Land Cruiser has been recently unveiled, and it continues to look like the promising & capable Japanese SUV. While it is not on sale in some of the major UV markets, like the USA, it has always been a huge commercial success for the brand globally. Toyota has already received over 22,000 pre-orders in Japan itself.

However, the brand is a little worried as it might increase the number of vehicles hitting the used car market in Japan. As confirmed by a local magazine – Creative311, the Japanese brand is restricting buyers from reselling the 2022 Land Cruiser in less than 12 months from the date of delivery. Well, the brand is quite serious about the repercussion that it will make the owners face if they break this rule.

The company is taking some serious measures to stop buyers from selling their brand new vehicles in less than 12 months. But why? Well, there are many reasons behind the brand being serious about selling the vehicle without making the owner signing a pledge. The carmaker claims that it is stopping the owners from flipping over the new-gen SUV for some extra profit.

Also, the brand is concerned that private exports to a different country would lead to security issues, quoting, “there is a risk of violating foreign exchange law depending on the export destination, and it may lead to major problems that threaten global security.” In fact, Toyota says that it will ban buyers from purchasing another Toyota again if they go against the brand’s concern.

The local media outlet claims, the brand is quite sure about making the dealership face the repercussions as well, which sold the particular car. The 300 Series Land Cruiser gets 2 engine options – 3.5L V6 petrol and 3.3L V6 diesel. The petrol motor will boast of a peak power output of 415 PS and 650 Nm.

The diesel engine, on the other hand, is tuned to produce a rated power and torque outputs of 309 PS and 700 Nm, respectively. Both of these engines feature twin turbochargers and come mated to a 10-speed automatic gearbox as a standard affair.