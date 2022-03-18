Here, we compare the price list of the newly-launched Toyota Glanza with that of one of its biggest rivals in India – Tata Altroz

The 2022 Toyota Glanza facelift has finally been launched in India. The updated hatchback is available in more variants than before, making it an even more enticing option now. Similar to the previous model, the 2022 Glanza is powered by a 1.2L petrol engine.

This engine generates a peak power of 90 PS and 113 Nm, and can be had with a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT. There’s no mild-hybrid system on offer anymore, but an idle start-stop system is available as standard. In the Indian market, one of its biggest rivals is Tata Altroz, which has a lot more variants on offer in comparison.

There are three engine options available on Tata’s premium hatchback – a 1.2L NA petrol unit (86 PS/113 Nm), a 1.2L turbo-petrol unit (110 PS/140 Nm), and a 1.5L turbo-diesel unit (90 PS/200 Nm). All engines come mated to a 5-speed manual transmission only, although its NA petrol version is set to receive a dual-clutch automatic (DCA) transmission option soon.

Tata Altroz’s top-spec trims come loaded with a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a semi-digital instrument console (with a 7-inch MID), keyless entry and go, cooled glove box, rear parking camera, iRA connected car tech, all power windows, power-operated ORVMs (auto-folding), halogen foglamps (with cornering function), dual front airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, etc.

The top trim of Toyota Glanza offers a 9-inch infotainment touchscreen, a 4.2-inch MID in the instrument cluster, keyless entry and go, 360-degree parking camera, all power windows, power-operated ORVMs (auto-folding), Toyota i-Connect (connected car tech), LED foglamps, up to six airbags, ISOFIX airbags, etc.

2022 Toyota Glanza vs Tata Altroz – price comparison Toyota Glanza Tata Altroz (Petrol) Tata Altroz (diesel) Rs. 6.39 lakh (E MT) Rs. 5.99 lakh (XE) Rs. 7.22 lakh (XE) Rs. 7.29 lakh (S MT) Rs. 6.42 lakh (XE Plus) Rs. 7.62 lakh (XE Plus) Rs. 7.79 lakh (S AMT) Rs. 7.02 lakh (XM Plus) Rs. 8.22 lakh (XM Plus) Rs. 8.24 lakh (G MT) Rs. 7.52 lakh (XT) Rs. 8.72 lakh (XT) Rs. 8.74 lakh (G AMT) Rs. 7.98 lakh (XT Dark) Rs. 9.18 lakh (XT Dark) Rs. 9.19 lakh (V MT) Rs. 8.12 lakh (XT iTurbo) – Rs. 9.69 lakh (V AMT) Rs. 8.58 lakh (XT iTurbo Dark) – – Rs. 8.02 lakh (XZ) Rs. 9.22 lakh (XZ) – Rs. 8.74 lakh (XZ iTurbo) – – Rs. 8.14 lakh (XZ Opt) Rs. 9.34 lakh (XZ Opt) – Rs. 8.74 lakh (XZ Opt iTurbo) – – Rs. 8.52 lakh (XZ Plus) Rs. 9.72 lakh (XZ Plus) – Rs. 8.82 lakh (XZ Plus Dark) Rs. 9.99 lakh (XZ Plus Dark) – Rs. 9.12 lakh (XZ Plus iTurbo) – – Rs. 9.42 lakh (XZ Plus iTurbo Dark) –

In terms of features and equipment, Toyota Glanza has the edge here. However, Tata Altroz has a diesel engine on offer, which is a major advantage, as not a lot of affordable diesel cars are left in the Indian market now.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi