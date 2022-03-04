2022 Toyota Glanza To Get Smartwatch Connectivity – Teaser Out

The upcoming Toyota Glanza facelift will have a lot more features and technology on offer, as seen in the official teasers

Toyota Kirloskar Motor will launch the facelifted Glanza in India on March 15. The manufacturer has been releasing teasers for the updated hatchback these days, showing off the new features it will have on offer. The latest teaser videos reveal that Toyota’s premium hatchback will get smartwatch connectivity, along with connected car technology.

One teaser shows Toyota Glanza being locked/unlocked via a smartwatch, while another shows off the ‘Find my car’ feature through the connected smartphone app. Thanks to these features, the upcoming Glanza facelift will be significantly more premium than the outgoing version. Previously, the manufacturer had teased a few other features, like the new free-standing 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and 360-degree camera.

Other than that, we expect the vehicle to get HUD (Head-Up Display), a flat-bottom steering wheel (multi-functional), auto-dimming IRVM, etc. The interior of the 2022 Glanza will have the same design as the 2022 Maruti Baleno, but with a different colour theme – black and grey (with piano black insert on the dashboard).

In terms of exterior styling, the Glanza facelift will get restyled headlights and taillights, a new front grille, different alloy wheels, and a sportier front bumper. Unlike the outgoing Toyota Glanza, which was identical to the old Maruti Baleno, except for the front grille and logos, the new model will carry plenty of visual changes over its Maruti twin.

2022 Toyota Glanza will have the same engine under the hood as the new Baleno – a 1.2-litre NA petrol motor, with 90 PS and 113 Nm on tap. The transmission choices will include a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT. An idle start-stop function will be available as well, although there won’t be a mild-hybrid system on offer.

Currently, Toyota Glanza is priced from Rs. 7.70 lakh to Rs. 9.66 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The upcoming facelift version will be a little more expensive for the manual variants, but likely a little more affordable for the automatic variants. Its rivals in the Indian market will continue to be Tata Altroz, Honda Jazz, VW Polo, and of course, Maruti Baleno.