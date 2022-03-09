2022 Toyota Glanza Pre-Bookings Open In India; Launch Soon

2022 Toyota Glanza will go on sale on March 15, 2022 and it gets a whole host of changes inside and out with a more modern features list

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has officially revealed on one of its social media platforms that the pre-bookings of the heavily updated Glanza have commenced in India. The Glanza and Urban Cruiser are the rebadged versions of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Vitara Brezza respectively and both have been well received in India despite minor visual changes compared to their donors.

Capitalising on the momentum, the Japanese manufacturer announced a few days ago that the updated Glanza would be launched on March 15, 2022 – only a few weeks after the market debut of the facelifted Baleno. This time around, the Toyota Glanza gets a major makeover and to differentiate itself from the 2022 Baleno, a number of design changes have been made.

The 2022 Toyota Glanza gets a thoroughly redesigned front fascia with the presence of an all-new grille with a thick horizontal chrome trim connecting the headlamp cluster. The Toyota badge is mounted on the middle and the headlamps are sleeker with integrated LED Daytime Running Lights. The revised bumper gains C-shaped chrome fog lamp housings and a wider central air intake can also be seen.

The overall silhouette and the side body panels of the upcoming Glanza look identical to the new Baleno but the alloy wheel design is different. At the back, the premium hatchback features a wraparound LED tail lamp cluster that extends into the updated bootlid while the bumper is also new. Toyota will offer the new Glanza in multiple colour schemes as well.

The interior of the new Baleno is a major step forward and thus it will also help the Glanza in closing down the gap to its rivals such as Hyundai i20 and Tata Altroz. While the basic design is similar, the dashboard gets a piano black middle trim instead of the silver trim in the Baleno. The features list comprises a nine-inch touchscreen with connected tech, heads-up display, 360-degree camera system, automatic climate control, flat-bottom steering wheel, etc.

As for the performance, the same 1.2-litre four-cylinder DualJet petrol engine with idle start/stop technology produces a maximum power of 89 PS and 113 Nm of peak torque. It will likely be paired with a five-speed manual and a five-speed AMT in the 2022 Glanza in a similar fashion to the latest Baleno.