2022 Toyota Glanza Facelift Spied For The 1st Time; Launch Soon

2022 Toyota Glanza is expected to go on sale in the second half of next month; will be powered by the 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) introduced the Glanza premium hatchback, the rebadged version of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, in June 2019. Except for the badge swap, it had very few changes compared to its donor. Only a couple of days ago, Maruti Suzuki launched the heavily updated Baleno and naturally, the Glanza facelift is expected to follow suit sometime next year.

The first signs of a new Glanza have already come up on the internet as the updated model will more likely go on sale in the second half of next month. The prototype of the 2022 Toyota Glanza has been spotted testing for the first time nearly undisguised as the Toyota badge on the tailgate was hidden and presumably at the front too as the spy images only show the rear and side profile.

The updated Glanza does come with notable differences compared to the Baleno facelift as the 16-inch alloy wheels are brand new while the rear bumper, C-shaped wraparound LED tail lamps, tailgate, boot integrated spoiler with high mounted stop lamp, a thick chrome trim covering the width of the tailgate, chromed window line, black B- and C-pillars, chrome door handles and side body panels remain identical to the facelifted Baleno.

The front end was said to boast a dual slat split front grille while the headlamps and the front bumper may have undergone minor tweaks. The 2022 Toyota Glanza apparently has similar proportions as the updated Baleno and is underpinned by the Heartect platform with the improved build quality.

The revised Toyota Glanza will share its interior with the Baleno facelift and thus the top-end variants will be equipped with a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 360-degree camera, heads-up display, new dashboard and centre console, an updated instrument cluster, six airbags, hill hold function, electronic stability control, UV cut glass, cruise control, etc will be available.

As for the performance, the same 1.2-litre four-cylinder DualJet VVT petrol engine with idle start/stop technology will be good enough to produce 90 PS maximum power at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,400 rpm. It will be paired with a five-speed manual transmission as standard while a five-speed AMT will be offered as an option.