2022 Toyota Fortuner Rendered With LC300 Inspired Design

2022 Toyota Fortuner rendered here is based on LC300’s styling and is expected to be based on an updated ladder frame chassis with a new EPS

Toyota Kirloskar Motor introduced the facelifted Fortuner earlier this year with a host of notable updates including the uprated 2.8-litre diesel powertrain and for the first time, the Legender variant. The existing generation Fortuner has been on sale for nearly five years and it continued to have a stronghold in the full-size SUV segment ahead of Ford Endeavour.

The next-gen Toyota Fortuner has been in the rumour mill for some time now and is expected to get an assortment of changes inside and out. A couple of months ago, the Japanese auto major unveiled the Land Cruiser 300 and here we have a trio of renderings showing the third generation Fortuner with its design heavily influenced by the LC300.

With heavy appliance of chrome, the digital imagination boasts a quadruple thick horizontal chrome slats flanked by sleeker LED headlamps with integrated LED turn indicators. The front bumper is also redesigned with new housing for the fog lamps and the central air intake area has also been modified. The side-by-side comparison gives you a clear view of the present and the possible future.

Besides the more upright front fascia, the bonnet gets aggressive creases and the next-gen Fortuner has been perceived to be a little taller. The rear has adapted minor revisions compared to the LC300-inspired facade, as the restyled LED tail lamps can be noted. Speculations indicate that the third-gen Toyota Fortuner could debut next year.

Moreover, it is said to be based on the updated ladder frame chassis that can also be found in the Hilux pickup truck. It could be subjected to improvements to further enhance the off-road credentials of the full-size SUV. It may also received a new EPS (Electric Power Steering) for improved steering feedback and manoeuvrability.

In line with the modern SUVs, Toyota could brim up the safety, connective and assistive features in the upcoming Fortuner and it may gain a bigger touchscreen infotainment system. The oil-burner is also rumoured to feature hybrid technology to meet stringent emission standards and the same engine could also be used in the Innova Crysta in the future.