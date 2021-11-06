2022 Toyota Camry Facelift Gets Exterior Updates & Hybrid Engine

2022 Toyota Camry gets visual revisions, interior enhancements with a new touchscreen infotainment system, and a 2.5-litre petrol/hybrid engine

The updated version of the Toyota Camry has gone on sale in Thailand and is priced at 1,475,000 baht (Rs. 32.93 lakh approximately) for the entry-level model and goes all the way up to 1,809,000 baht (Rs. 40.38 lakh approx) for the range-topper. It is available in 2.5 Sport, 2.5 Premium, 2.5 HEV Premium and 2.5 HEV Premium Luxury trims.

For the customers wanting the Modellista accessory pack with an aero kit and spoiler sourced from Japan, they will have the shell out 41,000 baht in addition (Rs. 91,539 approximately). Following its global debut in the international markets, the updated Camry entered Singapore earlier this year and now it has debuted in Thailand.

The facelifted eighth-generation Toyota Camry comes with the absence of the base 2.0-litre engine as a single 2.5-litre Dynamic Force four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine is used. It develops a maximum power output of 209 PS at 6,600 rpm and 250 Nm of peak torque delivered at 5,000 rpm.

The powertrain is linked with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The Japanese auto major claims that the 2.5-litre engine will return a similar fuel economy as the old 2.0-litre motor while pushing out more power. The same gasoline mill works in tandem with a hybrid system as the Atkinson cycle variant produces 178 PS at 5,700 rpm and 221 Nm at 3,600-5,200 rpm.

The electric motor is capable of 88 PS and 202 Nm and it helps the hybridised model to have a total system output of 211 PS. The Nickel Metal Hydride battery is located beneath the rear seats for a lower centre of gravity and additional luggage space. Toyota has introduced some exterior revisions that can be seen on the front fascia and likewise, the interior has also been refreshed.

The sedan gains a restyled upper grille, chrome embellishments, a more prominent central air inlet, etc. The cabin of the 2022 Toyota Camry gets a new floating nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, use of better quality surface materials, Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+ with pedal misapplication control, rear cross-traffic braking, nighttime pedestrian and daytime cyclist detection for autonomous emergency braking tech and so on.