2022 Toyota Avanza MPV Gets New Design & Improved Safety Tech

2022 Toyota Avanza comes with a redesigned exterior and a heavily updated interior with the inclusion of new features and technology

Toyota unveiled the new generation Avanza MPV a couple of months ago in Indonesia and is all set to reach other Southeast Asian markets as it will reportedly be introduced in Thailand next. The third generation Avanza comes with a host of changes inside and out in its new avatar and it will likely be offered in a single-engine and transmission option there.

This could mean that the existing 1.3-litre four-cylinder unit with the combination of a manual transmission found in Indonesia may not be offered in Thailand. The 1.5-litre four-cylinder Dual VVT-i 2NR-VE naturally-aspirated engine is good enough to develop a maximum power output of 106 PS at 6,000 rpm and 137 Nm of peak torque at 4,200 rpm.

The powertrain is paired with a CVT automatic transmission. The new Toyota Avanza is underpinned by the DNGA (Daihatsu New Global Architecture) platform as it has plenty in common with Perodua Ativa. Mechanically, the MPV now has a unibody construction with a front-wheel-drive layout and boasts MacPherson struts and torsion beam suspension.

As for the dimensions, the 2022 Toyota Avanza is certainly bigger and has an overall length of 4,395 mm, a width of 1,730 mm and stands 1,700 mm tall with a wheelbase length of 2,750 mm. Compared to the old model, it is 205 mm longer, 70 mm wider and stands 7 mm taller with a 95 mm longer wheelbase helping in a notable increase in interior space for the occupants.

Besides the exterior and interior updates, the 2022 Toyota Avanza gains a significantly upgraded features list. It features a seven-inch digital instrument console, a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a wireless charging facility, a 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake tech, and automatic climate control.

Other highlights are six airbags, electronic stability control, cruise control, keyless entry, engine start/stop button and a suite of safety features from Toyota Safety Sense. It comprises autonomous emergency braking, pedal misapplication control, front departure alert, lane keep assist and so on as Toyota’s response to modern MPV rivals is certainly appealing.