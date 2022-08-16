2022 Tata Safari & Harrier Facelifts To Launch Next Month In India

2022 Tata Safari and Harrier facelifts are expected to launch as early as next month with cosmetic updates and feature additions

Tata Motors is testing the facelifted Safari on public roads and it is expected to launch along with the updated Harrier. The Nexon EV Max has been the highlighting launch of the homegrown auto major in India this calendar year. The brand has been garnering impressive sales numbers over the last year or so courtesy of the good reception for the Nexon and Punch.

The Safari and Harrier have been decent contributors in monthly sales too but the competition in the midsize SUV segment has really intensified in recent times. In response, Tata will likely bring in the updated avatars of both the SUVs. Riding on the momentum created by the Harrier, Tata launched the Safari in early 2021.

It is currently sold in six- and seven-seater configurations and derives power from a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel engine as the Harrier. The powertrain develops a maximum power output 170 PS and 350 Nm of peak torque, and is paired with a six-speed manual transmission as standard or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit as an option.

Speculations surrounding a new turbocharged petrol engine for the Harrier and possibly Safari do already exist but it has not been confirmed yet. The spy pictures of the 2022 Tata Safari do indicate the presence of a revised front grille as the tri-arrow pattern is no more and is opted out in favour of rectangular elements with silver accent.

No other changes have been made except for the black finished bumper insert at the rear. The cabin is also expected to get subtle updates but the features list will be upgraded with the inclusion of new equipment and technologies. Both Harrier and Safari could gain a larger touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

In addition, the latest iRA connectivity, a 360-degree camera system and ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) based features are likely considering that the Hyundai Creta facelift is expected in early 2023 and the updated MG Hector is coming out soon with ADAS.