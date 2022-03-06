2022 Tata Nexon Trim-Wise Features Explained

Tata Motors recently updated the Nexon SUV with new variants and features, and here, we have listed the updated variant-wise features list

Tata Nexon is the best-selling car in the homegrown carmaker’s lineup currently, and it is one of the most popular SUVs in the Indian market. Recently, the manufacturer launched new variants of the SUV, and a few new features have been added to it. Thanks to that, Nexon is now an even more attractive proposition.

Here, we have listed the key features and equipment available on the different trim levels of the 2022 Tata Nexon.

XE (petrol)

The base ‘XE’ trim has the following key features on offer:

Projector headlamps

Tri-arrow LED taillights

LED high-mount stop lamp

Black ORVMs

Blacked-out pillars

Black door handles

16-inch steel wheels

All-digital instrument console

Premium full fabric seat upholstery

Driving modes (Eco/City/Sport)

Manual AC

Front power windows

Dual front airbags

ESP, Traction control, ABS with EBD

Hill hold control

ISOFIX child seat mounts

Rear parking sensors

Rollover mitigation

Brake disc wiping

XM (petrol and diesel)), XMA (petrol)

The ‘XM’ trim has the following key additions/replacements over the ‘XE’ trim:

16-inch steel wheels with wheel caps

Roof rails

Follow-me-home headlamps

2-DIN Harman infotainment system

4-Speaker audio system

Remote central locking

All power windows

Power-adjustable ORVMs (auto-folding)

Boot lamps

XM(S) (petrol and diesel)), XMA(S) (petrol and diesel)

The ‘XM (S)’ trim has the following key additions/replacements over the ‘XM’ trim:

Multi-function steering wheel

Automatic headlamps

Electric sunroof

Rain-sensing wiper

XZ (petrol), XZA (petrol)

The ‘XZ’ trim has the following key additions/replacements over the ‘XM’ trim:

Chrome lining AC vents

Multi-function steering wheel

Cooled and illuminated glove box

Door trim fabric insert

Rear parking camera (with dynamic guidelines)

Manual-dimming IRVM

Front fog lamps (with cornering assistance)

7-inch touchscreen infotainment system by Harman

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity

8-speaker audio system

Tata Smart remote app

Rear AC vents

XZ+ (petrol and diesel), XZA+ (petrol and diesel)

The ‘XZ+’ trim has the following key additions/replacements over the ‘XZ’ trim:

Front sliding armrest

Rear folding armrest

Rear defogger

Voice alerts

Adjustable rear headrests

Electric tailgate opening

One-touch driver window down

Height-adjustable driver seat

Push-button start

Automatic climate control

16-inch alloy wheels

XZ+(S) (petrol and diesel), XZA+(S) (petrol and diesel)

The ‘XZ+(S)’ trim has the following key additions/replacements over the ‘XZ+’ trim:

Auto headlamps

Cruise control

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Rain-sensing wipers

Electric sunroof

TPMS

XZ+(HS) (petrol and diesel), XZA+(HS) (petrol and diesel)

The ‘XZ+(HS)’ trim has the following key additions/replacements over the ‘XZ+(S)’ trim:

Air purifier

XZ+(O) (petrol and diesel), XZA+(O) (petrol and diesel)

The ‘XZ+(O)’ trim has the following key additions/replacements over the ‘XZ+(S)’ trim:

iRA connected car tech

Valet mode

XZ+(P) (petrol and diesel), XZA+(P) (petrol and diesel)

The ‘XZ+(P)’ trim has the following key additions/replacements over the ‘XZ+(O)’ trim:

Ventilated Leatherette Seats for Driver and Co-Driver

Air Purifier

The dual-tone paint options are available on XZ+, XZA+, XZ+(S), XZA+(S), XZ+(HS), XZA+(HS), XZ+(O), XZA+(O), XZ+(P), XZA+(P) trims. The Dark Edition model is available in XZ+, XZA+, XZ+(O), XZA+(O) trims. The Kaziranga Edition model is available in XZ+(P), XZA+(P) trims.