2022 Tata Nexon Trim-Wise Features Explained

Tata Motors recently updated the Nexon SUV with new variants and features, and here, we have listed the updated variant-wise features list
Tata Nexon is the best-selling car in the homegrown carmaker’s lineup currently, and it is one of the most popular SUVs in the Indian market. Recently, the manufacturer launched new variants of the SUV, and a few new features have been added to it. Thanks to that, Nexon is now an even more attractive proposition.
Here, we have listed the key features and equipment available on the different trim levels of the 2022 Tata Nexon.
XE (petrol)
The base ‘XE’ trim has the following key features on offer:
- Projector headlamps
- Tri-arrow LED taillights
- LED high-mount stop lamp
- Black ORVMs
- Blacked-out pillars
- Black door handles
- 16-inch steel wheels
- All-digital instrument console
- Premium full fabric seat upholstery
- Driving modes (Eco/City/Sport)
- Manual AC
- Front power windows
- Dual front airbags
- ESP, Traction control, ABS with EBD
- Hill hold control
- ISOFIX child seat mounts
- Rear parking sensors
- Rollover mitigation
- Brake disc wiping
XM (petrol and diesel)), XMA (petrol)
The ‘XM’ trim has the following key additions/replacements over the ‘XE’ trim:
- 16-inch steel wheels with wheel caps
- Roof rails
- Follow-me-home headlamps
- 2-DIN Harman infotainment system
- 4-Speaker audio system
- Remote central locking
- All power windows
- Power-adjustable ORVMs (auto-folding)
- Boot lamps
XM(S) (petrol and diesel)), XMA(S) (petrol and diesel)
The ‘XM (S)’ trim has the following key additions/replacements over the ‘XM’ trim:
- Multi-function steering wheel
- Automatic headlamps
- Electric sunroof
- Rain-sensing wiper
XZ (petrol), XZA (petrol)
The ‘XZ’ trim has the following key additions/replacements over the ‘XM’ trim:
- Chrome lining AC vents
- Multi-function steering wheel
- Cooled and illuminated glove box
- Door trim fabric insert
- Rear parking camera (with dynamic guidelines)
- Manual-dimming IRVM
- Front fog lamps (with cornering assistance)
- 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system by Harman
- Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity
- 8-speaker audio system
- Tata Smart remote app
- Rear AC vents
XZ+ (petrol and diesel), XZA+ (petrol and diesel)
The ‘XZ+’ trim has the following key additions/replacements over the ‘XZ’ trim:
- Front sliding armrest
- Rear folding armrest
- Rear defogger
- Voice alerts
- Adjustable rear headrests
- Electric tailgate opening
- One-touch driver window down
- Height-adjustable driver seat
- Push-button start
- Automatic climate control
- 16-inch alloy wheels
XZ+(S) (petrol and diesel), XZA+(S) (petrol and diesel)
The ‘XZ+(S)’ trim has the following key additions/replacements over the ‘XZ+’ trim:
- Auto headlamps
- Cruise control
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Rain-sensing wipers
- Electric sunroof
- TPMS
XZ+(HS) (petrol and diesel), XZA+(HS) (petrol and diesel)
The ‘XZ+(HS)’ trim has the following key additions/replacements over the ‘XZ+(S)’ trim:
- Air purifier
XZ+(O) (petrol and diesel), XZA+(O) (petrol and diesel)
The ‘XZ+(O)’ trim has the following key additions/replacements over the ‘XZ+(S)’ trim:
- iRA connected car tech
- Valet mode
XZ+(P) (petrol and diesel), XZA+(P) (petrol and diesel)
The ‘XZ+(P)’ trim has the following key additions/replacements over the ‘XZ+(O)’ trim:
- Ventilated Leatherette Seats for Driver and Co-Driver
- Air Purifier
The dual-tone paint options are available on XZ+, XZA+, XZ+(S), XZA+(S), XZ+(HS), XZA+(HS), XZ+(O), XZA+(O), XZ+(P), XZA+(P) trims. The Dark Edition model is available in XZ+, XZA+, XZ+(O), XZA+(O) trims. The Kaziranga Edition model is available in XZ+(P), XZA+(P) trims.