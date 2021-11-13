2022 Suzuki S-Cross Leaked Ahead Of Global Debut On Nov 25

2022 Suzuki S-Cross is expected to reach India sometime next year following its debut in Europe with an assortment of changes inside and out

It is no secret that Suzuki has been working on introducing the new generation S-Cross and Vitara in the global markets. The S-Cross, in particular, will make its world premiere on November 25, 2021, and it will be subjected to a host of changes inside and out. Expected to be based on a new architecture, the Japanese manufacturer released a teaser for the upcoming crossover a couple of days ago and it has now been leaked showcasing the brand new design.

The teaser image showed the redesigned tri-beam full LED headlamp and it could be clearly seen on the leaked image. It has ditched the matured front fascia in favour of a sportier and upright appeal. The deeper grille section has black inserts with a chrome strip connecting the sleeker headlamps and a Suzuki badge sits in the middle.

The restyled front bumper comprises new fog lamp housing and lighting elements with a central air intake and faux skid plate. The overall proportions look larger and a thick black body cladding running along the sides is instantly noticeable. Other highlights are the new bonnet structure, newly designed wheels, raked front windshield, wider front track, and a slightly rearward sloping roofline.

We do expect the new generation S-Cross to arrive in India sometime next year. The 2022 Suzuki S-Cross could measure around 4.2 metres in overall length and it will be pitched against midsize SUV rivals. Besides a thorough overhaul in design, the 2022 S-Cross could get a revamped interior as well with the use of more premium materials, a larger touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, steering wheel with mounted controls, an improved instrument cluster, and a host of driver-assistive and safety features.

The upcoming S-Cross could get radar-based functions as well including AEB (Autonomous Emergency Braking), adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, cross-traffic alert, and so on. As for the performance, the crossover could derive power from a 1.5-litre petrol engine with 48 V mild-hybrid technology. It could be paired with a five-speed manual or a torque converter auto.

Just a few days ago, MSIL launched the second generation Celerio in India and the facelifted Baleno premium hatchback was also spotted undisguised recently. A slew of updated models is in the pipeline as early as next year. The Jimny could debut in 2022 to rival Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha in the lifestyle off-roading SUV segment.

A midsize SUV is also in the works in partnership with Toyota and it could be based on the latter’s DNGA platform – a low-cost derivative of the widely used TNGA platform.