2022 Suzuki S-Cross First Drive Review Video Shows Big Changes

2022 Suzuki S-Cross gains a host of revisions inside and out and is retailed in Motion and Ultra trims in the United Kingdom

Suzuki revealed the third generation SX4 S-Cross in Europe a few weeks ago and is sold in Motion and Ultra trim levels in the United Kingdom – priced at £24,999 (Rs. 24.9 lakh) for and £29,799 (Rs. 29.7 lakh) respectively. The S-Cross is one of the top-sellers for the Japanese manufacturer alongside the Swift and Vitara globally.

The new generation S-Cross has undergone a host of changes inside and out while the features list has also been improved. It is available in six colour choices namely Solid White, Metallic Titan Dark Grey, Energetic Red, Sphere Blue, Cosmic Black and Silky Silver. For improved efficiency, Suzuki has adopted an improved mild-hybrid technology.

It is rolled out of the brand’s production facility in Esztergom, Hungary where the Vitara midsize SUV is also manufactured. According to recent media reports, the next generation Vitara could be the midsize SUV developed by Maruti Suzuki and Toyota to rival Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, VW Taigun and Skoda Kushaq for India.

The third-gen global Suzuki S-Cross is expected to debut in India sometime in 2023 as Maruti Suzuki has lined up a number of new launches for 2022 including an all-new Alto, facelifted XL6, heavily updated Baleno and the new generation Brezza. The new S-Cross gets a thoroughly revised front fascia with sportier design elements and it now has a proper midsize SUV-ish appeal.

It features an updated front grille with a thick chrome bar, sharper headlamps, piano black inserts, raised bonnet, redesigned bumper with new fog lamp housings, wider central air inlet, chromed window line, newly designed 17-inch alloy wheels, thick wheel arch cladding, body-coloured door handles, new LED tail lamps, tweaked tailgate, etc.

Underpinned by the Global C platform as the Vitara, the new S-Cross has bigger proportions resulting in a more spacious cabin than the previous model and the equipment list comprises a nine-inch touchscreen, panoramic sunroof, leather seat upholstery, 360-degree camera, LED headlamps, satellite navigation, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring and so on.

As for the performance, the same 1.4-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine develops a maximum power output of 127 bhp and is equipped with a 48 V mild-hybrid system. It is claimed to do zero to 100 kmph in 9.5 seconds and has a top speed of 195 kmph. The powertrain is paired with a six-speed MT or AT with standard selectable drive modes in 4WD in the top-end trims.