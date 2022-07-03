2022 Suzuki Hayabusa Gains Minor Updates With 21 Colour Options

Suzuki has released 18 special colours for the flagship Hayabusa in Japan and customers can choose the option based on their liking

Suzuki Motor has announced a mild update for the flagship Hayabusa as new colour schemes can now be had as an option. The famed Peregrine falcon is already sold with three paint choices as standard: Thunder Gray Metallic/Candy Darling Red, Glass Sparkle Black/Matte Black Metallic No.2 and Brilliant White/Pearl Bigger Blue.

The Japanese manufacturer has added 18 new body shades and they can be had only as a special order. These special hues. will be available for buyers in the international markets to purchase from the dealerships. Dubbed the Colors Order Plan, it enables customers to choose a different combination of body colours and wheel colours to differentiate themselves from the standard variant.

Basically, you can choose whatever listed colourway as a base paint instead of the black painted wheels found in the regular motorcycle. In addition, customers have the option to choose a monotone colour with different accents on the outside. The added option will set the buyers back by ¥55,000 JPY (around Rs. 32,000) than the standard price of the Hayabusa in the Japanese market.

Amidst having an evolutionary revision to the design compared to the old model, the third generation Hayabusa received a host of electronic aids alongside improved tech. The hyper sports tourer comes with a six-axis IMU system, ride-by-wire throttle, traction control, anti-lift control, cornering ABS system, wheelie control, quickshifter, hill assist, launch control, ride modes, etc.

The latest Suzuki Hayabusa is constructed on a twin-spar type aluminium frame and it uses full LED headlights and LED taillights, a redesigned instrument console with a new TFT display, a tall windscreen, sleeker styling cues with an aerodynamic body, etc. As for the performance, it is equipped with the same 1,340 cc inline four-cylinder liquid-cooled four-stroke DOHC fuel-injected engine.

It is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 185 hp and is linked with a six-speed constant mesh transmission. Other highlights in the Suzuki Hayabusa are retuned suspension, an improved braking system, a set of Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport tyres, a dual-channel ABS system, etc.