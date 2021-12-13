2022 Skoda Kodiaq Production Begins In India; Launch Next Month

2022 Skoda Kodiaq will go on sale sometime next month and it will be equipped with a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine

Skoda Auto India has commenced production of the updated Kodiaq following its market launch sometime next year and the deliveries are expected to begin sooner after that. The Czech auto major has been on a roll this year as it introduced the Kushaq midsize SUV towards the end of July and it was followed by the debut of the Rapid replacing Slavia midsize sedan.

It is worth noting that the brand’s sedan portfolio was strengthened with the arrival of the fourth generation Octavia midway through 2021 while the updated Superb entered the market back in January. The news on the updated Kodiaq comes on the back of Volkswagen officially announcing the price of the facelifted Tiguan five-seater a few days ago and both the SUVs have several commonalities.

Skoda discontinued the Kodiaq back in April 2020 right ahead of the implementation of the BSVI emission standards. Globally, the Kodiaq received a mid-life refresh this past April and the India-spec model comes with similar cosmetic changes. The 2022 Skoda Kodiaq gains a restyled front grille, sharper LED Matrix headlamps, updated bonnet and tweaked bumpers at the front and rear.

While the side profile remains the same, the rear only gets subtle updates. On the inside, the 2022 Skoda Kodiaq is expected to come with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a possible 9.2-inch (or eight-inch) touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a new steering wheel, etc.

Underpinned by the MQB architecture, the 2022 Skoda Kodiaq will also likely boast, cruise control, push-button start/stop, ambient lighting, an automatic climate control system, wireless charging facility, electronic stability program, tyre pressure monitoring system, multiple airbags, a panoramic sunroof, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, use of premium quality materials and so on.

Under the bonnet, the facelifted Skoda Kodiaq gains a 2.0-litre four-cylinder TSI turbocharged petrol engine pumping out a maximum power output of 190 PS and 320 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission transferring power to all four wheels. It is more powerful than the old diesel engine.