2022 Skoda Kodiaq Gets Ventilated Seats, 3-Zone Climate Control & More

Ahead of the launch of the Skoda Kodiaq facelift, the brand has shared the exterior and interior highlights of the SUV online

Czech carmaker Skoda is all set to launch the facelifted Kodiaq in India on January 10. The new model will feature plenty of changes over the previous (BS4-compliant) version, including minor styling changes, an updated features list, and a new engine. Ahead of the SUV’s launch, the manufacturer has released highlights of the exterior and interior of the Kodiaq facelift.

The exterior highlights include crystalline LED headlamps (with integrated LED DRLs), signature Skoda hexagonal grille (with chrome surrounds and ribs), sporty front bumper (with integrated lip spoiler), retractable headlight washers, a pair of functional roof rails (silver-finished), elegant dual-tone alloy wheels, LED taillights (with dynamic LED turn indicators), and a bold ‘Skoda’ badge on the tailgate.

The SUV also offers keyless entry, with request sensors on all four doors, along with a hands-free electric tailgate. The interior of the soon-to-launch Skoda Kodiaq facelift will be extremely premium, thanks to the black and cream colour scheme and the generous use of soft-touch materials all around. The steering wheel is a beautiful two-spoke unit (multi-functional), like all other new Skoda cars.

Other notable features on offer include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch virtual cockpit display, 12-way power-adjustable front seats (with memory function), a 12-speaker Canton audio system with subwoofer, panoramic electric sunroof, three-zone climate control, etc. The front seats get heating as well as ventilation functions, which enhance the comfort level of the vehicle greatly.

Unlike the previous version, which packed a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine under the hood, the 2022 Skoda Kodiaq will be powered by a 2.0-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 petrol powerplant. This motor is good for 190 PS and 320 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively. It comes mated to a 7-speed DSG, with an all-wheel-drive system offered as standard.

2022 Skoda Kodiaq is expected to have a starting price of around Rs. 35 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) in the Indian market. Upon launch, it will go up against the likes of Volkswagen Tiguan, Hyundai Tucson, Citroen C5 Aircross, and Jeep Compass.