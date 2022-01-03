2022 Skoda Kodiaq Facelift Prices To Start At Rs. 36.50 Lakh – Report

2022 Skoda Kodiaq comes with an updated exterior and interior and it will be powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 190 PS and 320 Nm

Following the launch of the heavily localised Kushaq midsize SUV based on the MQB A0 IN platform a few months ago, Skoda is preparing to introduce the facelifted Kodiaq in the domestic market on January 10, 2022, and its deliveries are expected to begin soon after. According to a recent report that emerged on the internet, the prices have been leaked.

The 2022 Skoda Kodiaq is said to be sold in a total of three variants namely Style, Sportline and L&K and its prices will start from Rs. 36.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The Czech Republican automaker discontinued the Kodiaq locally in early 2020 ahead of the stringent BSVI emission standards that came into effect on April 1, 2020.

The Kodiaq used to be sold with a diesel engine but with the brand currently having a petrol-only lineup, the premium SUV will also be available only with a gasoline mill. The entry-level Style variant of the 2022 Skoda Kodiaq will boast nine airbags as standard fitment reportedly as the three-row SUV will be packed with features.

The Sportline trim is expected to get black treatment to the front grille, wing mirrors, roof rails, alloy wheels, and bumpers to give an aggressive stance. It is claimed to have a price of Rs. 37.50 lakh (ex-showroom), and will be retailed with a 10.25-inch digital instrument console and sports seats on the inside as well.

The range-topping L&K gains Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) enabling the driver to alter a number of parameters based on the requirements. Other highlights include an around view camera system, ventilated front seats and multiple drive modes (Standard, Comfort and Sport). The upcoming Kodiaq facelift will compete against recently launched Volkswagen Tiguan facelift and Citroen C5 Aircross.

The 2022 Skoda Kodiaq also gains cosmetic updates and as for the performance, a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine will be utilised producing a maximum power output of 190 PS and 320 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is linked with a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission sending power to all four wheels.