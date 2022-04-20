2022 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launched In India At Rs. 2.05 Lakh

2022 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 gets three new colour options: red, matte green and blue; no performance changes made

Royal Enfield has today announced the launch of the 2022 Meteor 350 in the domestic market. The cruiser motorcycle gains three new colour schemes as part of the model year update as no mechanical changes have been made. The 2022 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 comes with a new red colour offered in the top-spec Supernova trim while matte green and blue can be had in the base Fireball variant.

The homegrown retro motorcycle manufacturer says the new colourways will be available across its authorised dealerships starting from today. The blue colour Fireball variant comes with a glossy blue finish to the fuel tank and is accentuated by yellow badging. The side panel stickers and rim tapes are also done up in yellow colour to give a contrasting appeal.

The matte green colour is also made available in the Fireball trim and it gives a sense of subtlety to the middleweight cruiser with green coloured rim tape on the front and rear black alloy wheels, black Royal Enfield wording on the fuel tank, green stickering on the side panel, etc. In all-new colours, the engine area is finished in black and the circular halogen headlamp has a chrome casing.

The new red colour scheme offered in the range-topping Supernova trim gains a two-tone red and black theme with matching side panels. For customers wanting to add more and personalise their motorcycle further, Royal Enfield does have a long list of optional accessories and visual enhancements available on its official website.

The 2022 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has a starting price of Rs. 2.05 lakh and it goes up to Rs. 2.11 lakh for the mid-spec Stellar and Rs. 2.22 lakh for the range-topping Supernova variant (all prices, ex-showroom). With no performance changes, the Meteor 350 is powered by a 349 cc single-cylinder air- and oil-cooled SOHC four-stroke engine. It develops a maximum power output of 20.2 hp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,000 rpm. The powertrain is linked with a five-speed transmission. The Meteor 350 is the first model to sit on the new twin cradle chassis with the J-series engine platform, and it has reduced vibration levels and improved fit and finish compared to the old 350 cc RE models. The same formula will be used in the upcoming range of 350 cc bikes likely including the Hunter 350 and next-gen Bullet 350.