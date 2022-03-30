2022 Renault Kiger Launched In India At Rs. 5.84 Lakh

2022 Renault Kiger gets minor exterior and interior updates with no performance changes in its new avatar

Renault India has today announced the launch of the 2022 Kiger in the domestic market and it carries a starting price of Rs. 5.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The reservations for the new Kiger have commenced from today and is one of the affordable compact SUVs money can buy. Since its launch midway through February 2021, the Kiger emerged as the best-seller for the brand over many months.

The French auto major says the Kiger has its design influenced by the teams in India and France and is the third global model introduced first in India. Based on the heavily localised CMF-A+ architecture, the 2022 Renault Kiger comes with features such as multiple drive modes (Normal, Eco and Sports). As for 2022, it has gained some notable technologies as well.

The five-seater now gains cruise control and a wireless charging facility. On the outside, the 2022 Renault Kiger gets a new front skid plate and chromed out tailgate structure while a new dual-tone paint scheme in the form of Metal Mustard with Mystery Black roof has also been introduced as part of refreshing the lineup. In addition, it is equipped with red wheel caps, sporty 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, red fade dashboard accent, contrast red interior stitching, PM2.5 air filter as standard and Turbo decal running along the length of the vehicle in the lower part of the door. The Kiger has a claimed fuel economy of 20.5 kmpl and is exported to markets such as South Africa, Indonesia and Nepal.

The compact SUV is also high on safety with a Global NCAP safety rating of four stars for the adult occupant protection test. Last year, Renault introduced the Kiger RXT(O) variant as part of the 10-year celebration in India and it will be offered in a 1.0-litre turbo variant, equipped with either a five-speed manual or a CVT automatic transmission. Some of the highlights safety features in the 2022 Renault Kiger are four airbags (front and side) along with seatbelts with pre-tensioner and load-limiter, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, impact sensing door unlock, speed-sensing door lock, 60/40 split rear row seat with adjustable headrests and ISOFIX child seat anchorage, etc.

The MY2022 Renault Kiger is powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol and a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine. The former can be had with an AMT as an option while the latter gets an optional five-step CVT. With no performance changes, the NA petrol makes 72 hp while the turbo mill delivers 100 hp.