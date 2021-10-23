2022 Range Rover Leaked Online Days Ahead Of Global Debut

The leaked images reveal that Land Rover has adopted an evolutionary approach while updating its flagship Range Rover SUV, and it is set to make its global debut later this month

Land Rover is all set to introduce the fifth-generation version of the flagship Range Rover SUV on October 26. However, the images of the new-gen car have already been leaked on the internet, revealing the final design. Images of both the interior as well as the exterior have been leaked online, previewing the changes over the outgoing model.

At the front, the changes look evolutionary rather than revolutionary. The flagship SUV seems to now be in line with the latest design language of the British carmaker. Also, the SUV looks longer than the previous-gen model, which points to the fact that Land Rover might even add a third row across the range.

Talking about the design, the front-end features a new grille, new LED lights, as well as a redesigned bumper. However, the most noteworthy changes have been made to the back of the car. The fifth-gen Range Rover sports a new black panel that runs across the rear end horizontally, joining the new vertically stacked LED tail lamps.

The interior images reveal its 11.4-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system, along with a brand new two-spoke steering wheel. The 2021 Range Rover will be the first Land Rover car to be based on the brand’s new MLA Flex platform.

This new platform has been designed to accommodate a host of internal combustion engines, plug-in hybrid powertrains, as well as fully electric drivetrains. The upcoming Range Rover luxury SUV has been regularly spied testing across the United Kingdom and other parts of Europe for the past year or so.

Previous test mules of the car have also revealed a quad-exit exhaust system, suggesting they belonged to the top-end V8 powertrain. This engine will likely be a 4.4-litre turbocharged petrol unit that will be borrowed from BMW. However, more details are only expected to be revealed at the new-gen Range Rover’s official debut later this month.