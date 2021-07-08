2022 Mitsubishi Airtrek Electric SUV Unveiled At Auto Chongqing In China

GAC Aion V-based Mitsubishi Airtrek was teased earlier this year by the manufacturer, and now, the electric SUV has been revealed in China

Japanese carmaker Mitsubishi has officially unveiled the Airtrek electric SUV, at the 2021 Chongqing International Auto Industry Fair (Auto Chongqing) in China. However, the unveiling took place via image reveals, without a live model car showcase. The Airtrek EV will be manufactured by GAC Mitsubishi Motors, a joint venture between Mitsubishi and Guangzhou Automobile Group.

The new Airtrek is a rebadged version of Guangzhou Automobile Corporation’s Aion V electric SUV, featuring a few design changes to keep it looking fresh and new. The vehicle sports L-shaped LED headlamps at the front, with LED DRLs above it. As this is an EV, the large front grille is closed off, with the air dam below serving as the main air intake, mainly for cooling the electric powertrain.

The side profile is simplistic, with flush-type door handles for a clean look, and the alloy wheels look sporty yet elegant. At the rear, we see T-shaped taillights, along with a roof-mounted spoiler. There’s black plastic cladding all around the vehicle, and on the wheel arches as well. The SUV also gets black faux roof rails at the top, which look quite cool.

The interior of the vehicle was also revealed alongside, and the cabin features a minimalistic and futuristic design. The highlight of the cabin is the large touchscreen infotainment system at the centre of the dashboard, placed just above the centre AC vents. The instrument cluster is independent of the infotainment screen, unlike the joint display unit of Aion V.

The centre console features a rotary drive selector, cubby holes, wireless smartphone charger, and other controls. The cabin features a lot of soft-touch surfaces, on the dashboard, centre console, doors, centre armrest, etc. The seats look well-bolstered and comfy, and the black and white interior theme gives the interior a premium feel overall.

Mitsubishi Airtrek is expected to be based on the same GAC Electric Platform 2.0 (GEP 2.0) as Aion V, but the exact specifications are still under wraps. As for the Aion, it gets a single electric motor, mounted on the front axle, rated at 184 PS (135 kW) and 350 Nm. It offers a driving range between 500 km to 680 km, depending on the variant.