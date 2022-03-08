2022 MG ZS EV Vs Nexon EV Vs Hyundai Kona EV – Price Comparison

2022 MG ZS EV is fairly more expensive than the outgoing model, but it gets a larger 50.3 kWh battery pack, with a 461 km claimed range

MG recently launched the facelifted ZS EV in the Indian market. The updated model features a lot of changes and upgrades over the previous version, to the design as well as mechanicals. Of course, all these changes result in a higher price tag as well.

MG ZS EV facelift continues to be a direct rival to Hyundai Kona EV, but the latter lags behind on the spec sheet. Other than that, Tata Nexon EV is also a close competitor to the MG, but with a much lower price tag and less impressive technical specifications. Here, we compare the prices of these three electric SUVs.

Similar to the older version, the 2022 MG ZS EV is available in two trims – Excite and Exclusive – with prices ranging from Rs. 21.99 lakh to Rs. 25.88 lakh. It is now available with a 50.3 kWh battery pack, mated to a single electric motor (176 PS/280 Nm) on the front axle. Key features on offer include a panoramic sunroof, a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen, a fully-digital instrument console, etc.

Hyundai Kona EV is priced between Rs. 23.79 lakh and Rs. 23.97 lakh, and it’s just available in one trim level – Premium – with a dual-tone option available. It is propelled by a single electric motor (136 PS/395 Nm) on the front axle, which draws power from a 39.2 kWh battery. It gets features like an all-digital instrument console, ventilated front seats, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, etc.

The price of Tata Nexon EV ranges from Rs. 14.29 lakh to Rs. 16.90 lakh, and it is available in multiple variants. It gets a 30.2 kWh battery pack, paired with an electric motor (129 PS/245 Nm) driving the front axle. Its top-spec variants get a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a semi-digital instrument console (with 7-inch MID), a single-pane sunroof, etc.

MG ZS EV Hyundai Kona Electric Tata Nexon EV Rs. 21.99 lakh (Excite trim) Rs. 23.79 lakh (Premium) Rs. 14.29 lakh (XM) – Rs. 23.97 lakh (Premium Dual Tone) Rs. 15.70 lakh (XZ Plus) – – Rs. 16.04 lakh (XZ Plus Dark) – – Rs. 16.70 lakh (XZ Plus Lux) Rs. 25.88 lakh (Exclusive trim) – Rs. 16.90 lakh (ZX Plus Lux Dark)

2022 MG ZS EV is more value-for-money than Hyundai Kona Electric, and better equipped than Tata Nexon EV. Also, it gets the largest battery among the three, which delivers a claimed driving range of 461 km, which is quite brilliant.