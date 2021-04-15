2022 MG ZS EV To Debut This Year With New Design & Higher Range

The MG ZS EV facelift is expected to come with some styling revisions, added range as well as a new logo that has already been previewed in China

MG Motor India launched the fully electric ZS EV in the Indian market in January last year, and the car went on to become the brand’s second product in the country at that time. However, it looks like the ZS EV is set to receive a facelift, since the electric car has been on sale in foreign markets since 2018, and is due for a refresh.

As a part of the upgrades, the MG ZS EV is expected to bear the new MG logo that the SAIC-owned British automaker has already previewed in China. While the overall design of the logo is still largely unchanged, the new MG emblem features a flatter look instead of the current 3D one. Also, the current logo is finished in silver, while the new logo will feature a black finish.

It should be noted that the ICE MG ZS received a mid-life facelift in the UK last year, while the ZS EV is still based on the pre-facelift model. This means that its safe to say that the ZS EV facelift will come with a redesigned front fascia with new sharper headlamps that will now be disconnected from the reshaped grille. At the rear, the facelifted ZS EV will get a new rear bumper and redesigned taillamps.

The MG ZS EV facelift is also expected to bring in some comprehensive changes including a longer 400 km+ range. The updated car could be introduced in China initially, with a premiere taking place in the second half of the year, before being introduced in other markets.

On the inside, the 2022 MG ZS EV could feature some major revisions, including a fully digital instrument cluster and a new 10.1-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system. Apart from that, a range of connected-tech features is also expected to be introduced with the updated electric SUV.

The India-spec pre-facelift ZS EV gets a 44.5 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 419 km (iCAT). The electric motor puts out 143 PS of max power and 353 Nm of peak torque. MG Motor India retails the ZS EV between Rs 20.99 – 24.18 lakh (ex-showroom).