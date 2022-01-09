2022 MG ZS EV Facelift Spied In India For The First Time, Launch Soon

MG ZS EV is slated to undergo a midlife facelift in the Indian market in the coming months, and the updated version was recently spied in the country

MG Motor launched the ZS EV in India back in January 2020, and it is currently the only electric car in the brand’s range. In October 2021, the manufacturer unveiled the facelifted version of the electric crossover globally, which featured larger battery options – 51 kWh and 72 kWh – instead of the 44.5 kWh battery it previously had.

The facelifted MG ZS EV is yet to make its way to the Indian market, but it seems like that wouldn’t take too long now. The updated electric SUV was recently spotted for the first time in India, near the manufacturer’s production plant in Halol, Gujarat. The test model in the spy pictures can be seen heavily disguised, which completely hides all the design changes.

The alloy wheels of this test model aren’t covered up, and we can see that they have a completely new design. The changes to the exterior styling, as seen on the international version, will include restyled bumpers, revised headlamps and taillamps, and a body-coloured panel in place of the fake front grille.

The interior of the electric SUV will see a few changes as well, including an updated digital instrument console and a new 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment display. Of course, smartphone connectivity options (Apple CarPlay, Android Auto) will be available here, along with i-Smart connected car technology. The cabin design, including the dashboard layout, will be unchanged.

As mentioned above, the international version of the facelifted MG ZS EV is offered with a choice between two battery packs. The current India-spec version is offered with a 44.5 kWh battery pack (mated to a 143 PS/260 Nm electric motor), and we’re not sure if the manufacturer would retain the current electric powertrain or offer the newer, larger battery options on the updated SUV.

Interestingly, the upcoming MG ZS EV will essentially be an electric version of the Astor SUV. The latter is one of the most feature-loaded cars currently on sale in the Indian market, and it even comes with an AI assistant! It remains to be seen whether the ZS EV facelift will shift to local manufacturing like the Astor, or continue to be a CKD import like its current iteration.

MG ZS EV is currently priced from Rs. 21.49 lakh to Rs. 25.18 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Its closest rival in the Indian market is Hyundai Kona EV, while Tata Nexon EV is significantly more affordable than it.