2022 MG ZS EV Facelift Features List Leaked; Launch On March 7

2022 MG ZS EV gets a slew of updates inside and out and it will be offered in a single variant with a larger battery pack and ADAS based features

MG Motor India will launch the facelifted ZS EV on March 7, 2022 in India and it comes with an assortment of updates inside and out while carrying a larger battery pack with an improved drive range. The reservations for the 2022 MG ZS EV are already underway at authorised dealerships and the deliveries will commence towards the end of this month.

The electric SUV received a facelift late last year and it gets redesigned headlamps with new LED Daytime Running Lights, LED tail lamps similar to the Astor, updated bumpers, shut-off front grille, slightly repositioned charging port, newly designed 17-inch alloy wheels and so on. The interior gains new faux carbon-fibre dashboard trim while other key bits are identical to that of the Astor.

As for the performance, the 44.5 kWh battery pack is replaced by a larger 51 kWh system and it works in tandem with an electric motor mounted on the front axle. It develops 143 hp maximum power and 353 Nm of peak torque as the power and torque figures are identical to that of the outgoing motor. But, the driving range is expected to be improved to around 480 km on a single charge.

Compared to the outgoing model, the 2022 MG ZS EV could have improved charging time as well and it will ask for a slight premium as it will compete against the Hyundai Kona Electric facelift which is due a facelift likely later this year. The country’s best-selling passenger EV, the Tata Nexon EV, will get a larger battery pack this year as well with a range of more than 400 km.

Ahead of its launch, the equipment list of the facelifted ZS EV has been leaked online. It comprises a 10.1-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, six speakers, five USB ports, in-car connected tech, panoramic sunroof, six-way power-adjustable driver seat, auto-folding ORVMs, cruise control, push-button start/stop with smart entry, etc.

Other highlights are six airbags, a 360-degree camera system, a leather tilt steering wheel, a seven-inch LCD cluster, TPMS, launch control, Blind Spot Detection and other ADAS features including pedestrian warning, rear disc brakes, drive modes (Eco, Normal and Sport), KERS, PM 2.5 filter, height-adjustable driver seat, auto headlamps, EPB, EBA, ESS, HDC, hill launch assist and so on.