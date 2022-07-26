2022 MG Hector Facelift Teased With 14-Inch Touchscreen; Launch Soon

2022 MG Hector gets a larger 14-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system and subtle exterior updates are also expected

MG Motor India has today revealed the first teaser image of the facelifted Hector. The brand claims the upcoming midsize SUV will aim ‘to enrich the customer experience by enabling indulgence’. The teaser showed the presence of a larger 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The portrait-oriented HD infotainment system will be the largest in the auto market upon arrival.

The Chinese-owned British car manufacturer has also announced that the updated Hector will be launched in India soon. It will get the latest connectivity options and the revisions will be concentrated mainly on the inside with new technologies and features, and we can expect new safety tech to be part of the package as well to make the Hector more appealing.

The Hector was launched in India as the first model from MG and it received a good response courtesy of its segment-first connectivity features and loaded technologies. The facelift will likely feature Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) tech like autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, blind spot alert, auto park assist, etc.

The Gloster was the first Level 1 autonomous car in India when it was introduced in October 2020 while the Astor already comes with Level 1 ADAS. The 2022 MG Hector has already been caught on camera testing quite a few times revealing the possible changes on the outside. The exterior does not look to be gaining any dramatic changes as the revisions will only be subtle.

It will come with a refreshed front fascia boasting an updated grille, LED headlamps and tail lamps, front and rear bumpers, and there will be a set of newly designed 18-inch alloy wheels. We do not expect any powertrain changes though as the existing 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel engine will be retained.

The former develops a maximum power output of 143 PS and 250 Nm of peak torque and it can be had in a six-speed manual and a CVT transmission option. The manual trim will be available with a 48-volt mild-hybrid tech. The turbo diesel sourced from Fiat kicks out 170 PS and 350 Nm and is linked with a six-speed MT only.