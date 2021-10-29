2022 MG GT Sports Sedan Launched In The Middle East

The all-new MG GT is available with two 1.5-litre petrol engine options, one turbocharged and the other naturally-aspirated

MG Motor has launched the 2022 GT in the Middle East. The all-new sedan has an extremely aggressive and sporty design, inspired by the classic two-door MGB sports car. The British-born car brand is committed to expanding its range with cost-effective, value-for-money offerings, and the GT is a perfect example.

The manufacturer is hoping to attract young buyers with this new model. The GT will be available with two engine options. The first one is a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor, which generates 173 PS and 250 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively. Transmission duties are handled by a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, which helps the car complete a 0-100 kmph sprint in just 8 seconds.

The second one is a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. This powerplant belts out 118 PS and comes mated to an iCVT, with a focus on fuel efficiency. MG GT is underpinned by a sports chassis, made of aerospace-grade aluminium, with a compact overall structure. Also, it comes standard with an XDS curve dynamic control system, which improves the handling characteristics.

The GT is MG’s first sports sedan to utilise the brand’s third-generation design language. It gets a ‘Digital Flaming Grille’ at the front, along with sporty LED headlights. The bonnet swoops down sharply at the nose, while the roofline gently slopes toward the tail, with a ducktail at the end. Sporty dual-tone alloy wheels are also available, to further enhance the aggressive styling.

The interior of the vehicle is just as dynamic-looking as the exterior. The black and red colour theme looks brilliant, and the dashboard has a unique design. The 10-inch infotainment touchscreen and HVAC controls are angled towards the driver, and a digital instrument cluster is on offer here.

Other features available on the GT include an electronic stability control system, cruise control, 360-degree camera, MG Pilot intelligent driving assistance system, forward collision warning, etc. For a starting price of around USD 13,310 (around INR 9.96 lakh), the all-new MG GT is a great sport sports sedan, offering a lot of equipment as well as brilliant performance.