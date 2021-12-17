2022 MG Gloster Spied Testing With Visual Changes, Launch Likely Soon

Test models of Maxus D90 (MG Gloster) were spotted testing in India recently, wearing heavy camouflage, masking the upcoming changes to its design

MG Gloster was launched in India in October last year, as the brand’s flagship model in the Indian market. The SUV has found a lot of success here, and it seems like MG is planning to give it a minor facelift very soon, in order to keep things fresh in the eyes of future buyers.

Recently, test mules of Maxus D90 were spotted in India, captured on video by MUNDODI VLOGS. For the uninitiated, MG Gloster is actually a rebadged version of Maxus D90, and despite the heavy camouflage, the badges are clearly visible. Of the two test mules, the one at the rear had a new front grille and dual exhaust tips (instead of quad exhaust), while the one at the front seemed to be identical to the existing model.

We expect a few other cosmetic changes underneath the camouflage. The interior will likely remain unchanged, although the upholstery options and cabin finish may be updated. Currently, MG Gloster is available with two diesel engine options. The first one is a 2.0-litre single-turbo unit, which generates a peak power of 163 PS and a maximum torque of 375 Nm.

The second one is a 2.0-litre twin-turbo unit, with 218 PS and 480 Nm on tap. Both the engines come mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. The single-turbo version comes in a rear-wheel-drive configuration, while the twin-turbo version gets a four-wheel-drive setup as standard.

MG Gloster has a lot of features and equipment on offer as well. The top-spec ‘Savvy’ trim gets LED exterior lights, 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, fog lights (front and rear), a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity), iSmart connected car tech, an 8-inch digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, three-zone climate control, etc.

Plenty of safety features are also available on the Gloster, like six airbags, ABS with EBD, brake assist, ESP, HSA, HDC, TPMS, traction control, parking sensors (front and rear), rear parking camera, etc. It also gets ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), including autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitor, lane departure warning, etc.

MG Gloster is currently priced from Rs. 29.98 lakh to Rs. 37.68 lakh (ex-showroom). It competes with the likes of Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra Alturas G4, and Isuzu MU-X in the Indian market.