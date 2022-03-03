2022 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Launched In India At Rs. 2.5 Crore

2022 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class has a 180 mm longer wheelbase and comes with all the bells and whistles of the standard S-Class with signature Maybach updates

Mercedes-Benz India has today announced the launch of the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class in the domestic market and is priced at Rs. 2.5 crore for the made-in-India S580 4Matic and Rs. 3.2 crore for S680 4Mmatic (ex-showroom, pan India). The new model is based on the latest V223 S-Class and it has a longer wheelbase of 180 mm while the interior is more upmarket. While carrying the design traits of the regular S-Class, it does boast some unique bits to differentiate itself as a Maybach limo.

The luxury sedan features the signature Maybach front grille with multiple vertical chrome slats encased in a chrome boundary. The Maybach logo on the C-pillar is another highlight and the abundant use of chrome can be seen on the lower part of the bumper such as around the intakes on both edges, and the 19-inch wheels’ design evoking the classic appeal is also available.

The sharp LED headlamps with integrated Daytime Running Lamps, an almost clean side profile with a prominent shoulder line, large greenhouse, wraparound 3D crystal LED tail lamps, a stubby boot structure and pronounced dual exhaust tips add to the visual appeal of the luxury limousine. The interior also comes with Maybach based updates while carrying forward the design and features list of the standard S-Class.

The new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is the second Maybach model to enter India within the last year, as the Maybach GLS was introduced in June 2021. The luxury limo made its global debut in November 2020, and it was followed by a launch in Germany in May 2021. The chauffeur package offers powered rear seats and massage function while the standard Boss mode stretches out the front passenger seat.

The 2022 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class also gains individual rear seats separated by a floor console enabling a four-seater configuration. As for the performance, the S580 uses a 4.0-litre V8 engine delivering a maximum power output of 503 hp and 700 Nm of peak torque and it features a mild-hybrid tech that allows for an added boost of 20 hp.

The S680, on the other hand, is equipped with a 6.0-litre bi-turbo V12 powertrain kicking out 612 hp and 900 Nm with 0-100 kmph in 4.5 seconds. Both the engines are linked with a nine-speed automatic transmission as standard and features like rear-wheel steering and air ride suspension are standard. The new luxury limo is part of the ten new launches planned for 2022 and more Mercedes-Benz EVs are coming.

The 2022 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is locally assembled in India and it packs a feature called ‘Royal Wave’ that closes the rear door automatically as you sit inside. The features list comprises 30-speaker Burmester audio, Nappa leather upholstery, a large portrait-oriented touchscreen with haptic feedback, latest MBUX interface, Level 2 autonomous tech, 13 airbags as standard, 10 colour schemes including dual-tone shades, etc.