2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class To Launch Soon – 5 Amazing Things

Mercedes-Benz will launch the next-generation C-Class in the Indian market soon, and here, we’ve listed the top things you should know about it

Mercedes-Benz is one of the most successful luxury car brands in the world, thanks to its varied range of upmarket passenger cars. The German automaker is planning to introduce the next-gen Class in the Indian market soon, and bookings for it are already underway, but only for existing Mercedes car owners.

Before the 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class goes on sale in India, check out the top five things that you should know about this upcoming luxury sedan.

1. Sleek new exterior styling

The next-generation C-Class is inspired by its elder sibling, the S-Class, and that is apparent from the exterior design. The new Mercedes C-Class gets a large front grille, featuring a bold three-point star logo on the nose, along with sporty bumpers. It also gets sleek LED headlamps and LED taillamps. The new model is longer than the previous one by 65mm, and its wheelbase has been lengthened by 25mm.

2. Completely restyled interior

The interior of the next-gen Mercedes-Benz C-Class will be even more upmarket than the outgoing model. It will get a tablet-style 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, with the latest MBUX system. The instrument console is a 10.25-inch fully-digital unit (upgradeable to a 12.3-inch system). The gear selector or drive mode selector won’t be placed on the centre console, for a cleaner look.

3. Lots of premium features

We expect the sedan to offer a lot of convenience features, like wireless smartphone connectivity (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), wireless smartphone charger, electric sunroof, heated front seats, ambient cabin lighting, etc. There will be plenty of safety features on offer as well, like 360-degree camera, head-up display, automatic headlamps, self-parking system, fingerprint sensor (for driver recognition), etc.

4. Powertrain options

In the Indian car market, there will be two engine options on offer – a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel unit and a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel unit. The petrol motor will likely belt out 197 PS, and it will be offered on the C200 variant. The diesel mill, on the other hand, will be available in two states of tune – 245 PS on C300d and the 194 PS on C220d. Transmission choices are limited to a 9-speed automatic gearbox.

5. Launch date and rivals in India

The new-generation Mercedes-Benz C-Class is scheduled to launch in India on 10th March 2022. Upon arrival, it will go up against the likes of BMW 3-Series, Jaguar XF, Audi A4, and even Toyota Camry.