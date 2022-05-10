2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Launched In India At Rs. 55 Lakh

2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class gets a host of changes inside and out; the 2.0-litre petrol engine is ditched in favour of a new 1.5-litre unit

Mercedes-Benz India has today announced the launch of the new C-Class in the domestic market and is priced between Rs. 55 lakh for the C200, Rs. 56 lakh for the C220d and Rs. 61 lakh for the C300d variant (all prices, ex-showroom). The sixth-generation W206 C-Class made its world premiere back in February 2021 and its reservations in India commenced earlier this month.

The base C200 uses a new 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing a maximum power output of 204 hp and 300 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain stands in place of the bigger 2.0-litre mill. The 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine has been carried over and it kicks out 200 hp and 440 Nm in the C200d while the C300d generates 265 hp and 550 Nm from the same engine.

All three engines are linked with a nine-speed automatic transmission as standard. For improved fuel efficiency, a mild-hybrid 48-volt technology is utilised. It also helps in developing an additional power of 20 hp and up to 200 Nm. The C200 has a claimed fuel economy of 16.9 kmpl while the C200 has it at 23 kmpl – making it the most frugal Merc on sale locally.

The C200 and C220d can do zero to 100 kmph in 7.3 seconds while the more powerful C300d does it in 5.7 seconds. The C200 and C220d are available in the Avantgarde line with the C300d in AMG specification boasting different looking alloy wheels and a more aggressive front grille section. The new-gen C-Class has grown in size and the design is brought in line with other sedans in the range.

It has a longer wheelbase of 2,865 mm (up by 25 mm) and the overall length as well as width have increased. On the outside, the 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class gains shorter overhangs, newly designed headlamps and tail lamps, a prominent hood bulge and shoulder line, etc. It is available in six exterior body colours namely Cavansite Blue, Obsidian Black, Salatine Grey, Mojave Silver, High-tech Silver and Manufaktur Opalite White.

The C200 and C220d will be available in six exterior colour options – Salatine Grey, Mojave Silver, High-tech Silver, Manufaktur Opalite White, Cavansite Blue and Obsidian Black. Meanwhile, the C300d will be limited to the last three. Customers can choose between three cabin themes namely Macchiato Beige, Sienna Brown and Black with a couple of trim options.

With less use of physical buttons, the interior gains a vertically-positioned 11.9-inch touchscreen with second-gen MBUX, in-car connective tech, voice assistance, new AC vents and touch-sensitive pads on the steering wheel, dual-pane sunroof, wireless charger, dual-zone automatic climate control, powered front seats, and so on.