2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Interior Spied Ahead Of Debut On Feb 23

New spy shots of the upcoming new-generation Mercedes-Benz C-Class, revealing key interior details, have emerged online

Mercedes-Benz is currently working on the next-generation version of the C-Class (W06). Spy pictures of the vehicle, wearing a heavy disguise, have been floating around the internet for quite a while, giving us a few hints about what the vehicle’s exterior design. Now, spy shots of the interior have also emerged online, albeit with heavy camouflage.

The pictures here show a pre-production 2022 Mercedes C-Class, in AMG Line specification. The new model’s interior design has been inspired by the latest (seventh generation) S-Class. Behind the multifunction steering wheel, we see a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, while the centre console is dominated by a tablet-style 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. However, previous spy pictures of the next-gen C-Class didn’t have a massive touchscreen in the centre console.

Perhaps the tablet-style touchscreen will only be available on the higher variants, with lower variants getting a smaller touchscreen, along with physical buttons for HVAC controls. Also, this particular model (AMG Line) has the supersport flat-bottom steering wheel, which looks extremely sporty. The new head-up display is almost twice the size of the system in the outgoing C-Class.

The next-gen Mercedes-Benz C-Class will be available with a selection of mild-hybrid engines, along with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. The latter is expected to deliver around 315 PS and 650 Nm, which will offer around 100 km of range on purely electric power. Even the performance-oriented AMG variant will undergo downsizing, expected to be powered by a 2.0-litre petrol-hybrid powertrain.

With stricter emission norms sweeping the globe, this is an expected outcome. However, we don’t expect the power and performance of the AMG models to disappoint. The new-generation C-Class is scheduled to debut on February 23, 2021, and will likely go on sale in a few international markets during the second half of this year. A wagon model is also expected to join the lineup later this year.

The next-generation Mercedes-Benz C-Class will also make its way to India, probably before the end of this year. Upon launch in the Indian market, it will continue to rival the likes of BMW 3-Series, Volvo S60, and Audi A4.