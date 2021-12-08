2022 Mazda2 Hybrid Debuts In Europe – Rebadged Toyota Yaris

The fourth-generation Mazda2 has been revealed for the European market, and it will be sold alongside the previous-gen model

Mazda has officially unveiled the 2022 Mazda2 in Europe, and the vehicle looks suspiciously familiar. That’s because this is a rebadged Toyota Yaris hatchback, as was hinted by spy pictures last year. However, this new model won’t replace the old-gen version; it would be sold alongside it instead.

Thanks to the tie-up between Mazda and Toyota, the former has now introduced its first full hybrid model in Europe, although there are plenty of mild-hybrid vehicles in Mazda’s lineup in the continent, along with the fully-electric MX-30. The changes to the design are extremely limited, with the rebadged version only getting a different logo and badge on the exterior.

Changes to the interior are also minimal, consisting of a Mazda logo on the steering wheel and ‘Mazda2’ branding on the floor mats. The rest of the vehicle, including the body panels, equipment and features, cabin materials, etc., are the same as Toyota’s version. The vehicle is underpinned by the TNGA-B platform, with a length of 3,940mm and a wheelbase length of 2,550mm.

This self-charging hybrid hatchback is powered by a 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-3 petrol engine, which generates 92 PS of peak power. It is combined with an electric motor mounted on the front axle, rated at 80 PS. However, the combined output of the hybrid powertrain is 116 PS and 169 Nm.

The vehicle is capable of running in pure EV mode as well, and thanks to regenerative braking, the battery can be charged while decelerating. The performance is quite punchy, with the 0-100 kmph (0-62 mph) run taking just 9.7 seconds. The fuel economy of the 2022 Mazda2 is rated at around 3.8-4.0 litres per 100 km (WLTP test cycle).

The 2022 Mazda2 will be available in the three trims – Hybrid Pure, Hybrid Agile, and Hybrid Select – and it is slated to go on sale around spring 2022.

Interestingly, the Yaris hatchback has been spotted testing in India as well. While some expect the car to launch here soon, we believe it has been brought here for component testing, likely for the 1.5L hybrid powertrain, which could be used on future Toyota-Maruti models.