2022 Maruti XL6 Could Be Offered With Six- & Seven-Seat Layouts

2022 Maruti XL6 is expected to go on sale early next year with cosmetic changes and additions to the features list

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) introduced the second generation Ertiga MPV in late 2018 with a major overhaul inside and out as well as its underpinnings. While it did help in the largest carmaker in the country recording high sales volumes and maintaining the popularity of its predecessor, MSIL went a step ahead and targetted a more upmarket space with the XL6.

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 is the more premium version of the Ertiga with a middle-row captain seating arrangement and is retailed only through the Nexa dealerships. The XL6 gets a different front fascia compared to the Ertiga but the interior and mechanicals remain almost identical. The XL6 could not become a huge success for the brand but it has performed decently overall.

The XL6 debuted back in 2019 and it will reportedly be part of a number of updates Maruti Suzuki has planned for next year. The Indo-Japanese manufacturer is expected to bring in the facelifted Baleno premium hatchback, next-generation Vitara Brezza and Alto along the course of 2022 while the updated XL6 will also likely be part of the launch spree.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 is expected to be offered in both six- and seven-seater configurations and it will undergo considerable updates visually. It will continue to sit on the lightweight Heartect platform though and we can expect new features to be part of the equipment list. The exterior could get minor tweaks to the grille, headlamps and tail lamps.

The top-end variants may adorn a set of newly designed alloy wheels as well as a test mule caught recently wore similar-looking wheels as the global spec Suzuki XL7. The interior will likely comprise the latest SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and in-car connective features could also be available.

As for the performance, the same 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15B mild-hybrid petrol engine could stay put producing a maximum power output close to 105 PS and 138 Nm of peak torque. It is currently paired with a five-speed manual transmission as standard while a four-speed torque converter automatic unit is an option.