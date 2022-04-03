2022 Maruti Wagon-R Tour H3 Launched, Priced From Rs. 5.39 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki has launched the fleet version of the updated Wagon-R in the Indian market, with petrol and CNG powertrain options on offer

Maruti Suzuki has updated its commercial lineup in the Indian market, with the introduction of 2022 Tour H3. It is based on the base ‘LXi’ trim of the updated Wagon-R. Regular readers would remember that this tallboy hatchback was updated recently in our country, with dualjet engine options, aesthetic updates, and a few additional features.

Maruti Tour H3 is powered by a 1.0-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-3 petrol engine. This motor belts out 66.6 PS and 89 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively, and it comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. A CNG option is available as well here; which develops 65.3 PS when running on petrol, while on natural gas, it pushes out 56.7 PS and 82.1 Nm.

Maruti Suzuki claims a fuel economy of 25.40 km/l for the petrol variant, and of 34.73 km/kg for the CNG variant. It should be noted that the petrol version gets the Indo-Japanese manufacturer’s dualjet tech, with an idle start/stop system for improving fuel efficiency. The CNG version, on the other hand, misses out on that.

There are two paint options available on the fleet hatchback – Superior White and Silky Silver. On the safety front, Maruti Tour H3 gets dual front airbags, seatbelt reminder (front row), seatbelt pre-tensioners & force limiters (front row), rear parking sensors, central locking system, ABS with EBD, and most importantly, speed limiting function (80 kmph).

Other than that, it gets blacked-out ORVMs and door handles, along with a black front grille. Its cabin gets a dual-tone colour theme, which looks nice, and the car comes with manual AC & heater, front power windows (one-touch down for driver), integrated headrests on all seats, a semi-digital instrument console, etc.

Maruti Wagon-R Tour H3 is priced at Rs. 5.39 lakh for the petrol variant, and at Rs. 6.34 lakh for the CNG variant (all prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi). Other cars in Maruti Suzuki’s current commercial lineup include Super Carry, Eeco Cargo, Alto Tour H1, Ertiga Tour M, Dzire Tour S, and Eeco Tour V.