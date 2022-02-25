2022 Maruti Wagon-R Features Leaked, 2 New Engines – 25.19 Kmpl

Maruti Suzuki will soon launch the updated Wagon-R in the Indian market, and the spec sheet of the vehicle has leaked online recently

Maruti Suzuki recently introduced the new Baleno in the Indian market, and the manufacturer is already planning to launch updated versions of a few other cars in its lineup. One among these is the Wagon-R, which is expected to undergo a mild refresh. Recently, the spec sheet of the upcoming updated Wagon-R was leaked online, courtesy Wheeledmotors, letting us know what’s to come.

The updated Wagon-R will have additional variants on offer, namely ZXi Dualtone (manual and AMT) and VXi CNG (manual). Thanks to these additional variants, the tallboy hatchback will likely be able to capture a larger audience. A few new features have been added as well, like an idle start-stop system, hill hold assist, a 7-inch SmartPlay studio infotainment system, and alloy wheels.

We’re not sure what the changes to the exterior design will be, except for new dual-tone colour options. There will be a slew of safety features on offer here, dual airbags (as standard), hill hold assist, ABS with EBD, seatbelt pretensioner and force limiter, seatbelt reminder, speeding alert, speed-sensitive door locks, rear parking sensors, central locking, child safety locks, antitheft alarm, and front fog lamps.

There will continue to be two engine options on offer on the updated Wagon-R, the same as the current version. The first one will be a 1.0-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-3 mill, while the second one will be a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-4 motor. Both engines will get dualjet tech and an idle start-stop system as standard, and the manufacturer claims a fuel efficiency of up to 25.19 kmpl.

Transmission choices will include a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AMT (or AGS, as Maruti calls it). The space on offer has always been generous in Wagon-R, and it will continue to be so on the updated model, in the cabin as well as the boot.

Maruti Wagon-R is currently priced from Rs. 5.18 lakh to Rs. 6.58 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The soon-to-arrive updated version will be more expensive, thanks to the additional features and new variants. Its rivals in the Indian car market will continue to be Tata Tiago, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, and its own sibling, Maruti Celerio.