2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 Vs Old XL6 – Key Differences

Check out our spec-sheet comparison of the newly-launched 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 facelift with its older (pre-facelift) version

Maruti Suzuki XL6 was recently updated for the Indian market, with a few visual changes and plenty of equipment upgrades. At first glance, there don’t seem to be many changes, but the new model is more upmarket than before, and the Indo-Japanese carmaker has also altered the powertrain of the MPV, to make it more economical to run.

Here, we have an on-paper comparison between the new (facelift) version and the older (pre-facelift) version of Maruti XL6.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 Exterior design and dimensions – New VS Old

In terms of exterior design, there are only a few changes. The front grille of the new model is new, with more chrome than before. At the sides, the 15-inch black alloy wheels have been replaced by 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, which look sportier. At the rear, the tailgate gets a new chrome garnish, and the roof-mounted spoiler is different. Also, the LED taillights get restyled lighting elements and smoked glass.

The rest of the MPV remains unchanged. The LED headlights are the same as before, as are the bumpers (front and rear) with faux skid plates. The roof rails and shark-fin antenna also continue forward unaltered, and there’s black plastic cladding all around for a muscular look.

Dimensions 2022 Maruti XL6 Facelift Older Maruti XL6 Length 4,445mm 4,445mm Width 1,775mm 1,775mm Height 1,755mm 1,700mm Wheelbase 2,740mm 2,740mm Kerb weight 1,200 kg (MT)/1,225 kg (AT) 1,180 kg (MT)/1,190 kg (AT)

The facelifted Maruti XL6 has the same length and width as before. However, the official figures state that the overall height has been increased by 55mm. The wheelbase also remains identical to the older model. The kerb weight has gone up a little, thanks to all the added equipment.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 Interior styling and features – New VS Old

The design of the cabin remains the same as the previous model. The dashboard has the same horizontal slots as before, with neatly integrated AC vents on the passenger side. The steering wheel remains the same as well, and keyless entry and push-button start are available. Although the infotainment system still gets a 7-inch touchscreen, it now runs SmartPlay Pro system.

Maruti Suzuki is now also offering Suzuki Connect on the MPV, with over 40 connected features, including remote HVAC controls, driving behaviour analysis, car status report, vehicle safety and security alert, etc. Also, users can remotely control their XL6 via a compatible smartwatch or Amazon Alexa.

A few safety features have been added to the 2022 Maruti XL6, like 360-degree camera and TPMS. Also, the MPV now gets four airbags, electronic stability control, and hill hold assist as standard on all variants. Other than that, ABS (with EBD and brake assist), ISOFIX child seat mount points, central locking, antitheft alarm, rear wiper & defogger, cruise control, etc., are also available.

The seating configuration is the same as before; the XL6 has six seats on offer, with captain chairs in the second row and two bench seats in the third row. For utmost comfort, AC vents are available for the rear passengers as well.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 powertrain – New VS Old

The 2022 Maruti XL6 is powered by the Indo-Japanese carmaker’s new K15C engine, with a mild-hybrid system on offer. This powerplant is good for 103 PS of maximum power and 136.8 Nm of peak torque. Buyers can choose between a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission, and the latter gets paddle shifters behind the steering wheel.

The older XL6, on the other hand, was more powerful! Its 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine was capable of belting out 105 PS and 138 Nm. Transmission options used to consist of a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed torque-converter automatic (no paddle shifters), and a mild-hybrid system was available as well.

Specs Maruti Ertiga (New) Maruti Ertiga (Old) Engine size 1.5-litre 1.5-litre Engine type Naturally aspirated, inline-4 Naturally aspirated, inline-4 Max. power 103 PS 105 PS Max. torque 136.8 Nm 138 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/6-speed AT 5-speed MT/4-speed AT

It is a little weird to see that the newer model has a less powerful engine, but there has been an improvement in the fuel economy figures. The 2022 Maruti XL6 can deliver a claimed efficiency of 20.97 kmpl on the manual version and 20.27 kmpl on the automatic version, while the older one had a claimed efficiency of 19.01 kmpl for the MT version and 17.99 kmpl for the AT version.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 prices – New VS Old

Maruti Suzuki XL6 is currently priced from Rs. 11.29 lakh to Rs. 14.55 lakh. The older version, right before the launch of the facelift version, was priced from Rs. 10.14 lakh to Rs. 12.02 lakh, which is much more affordable. Considering all the additional features on offer, along with the new dual-tone paint options, the price hike is easily justifiable.

All prices mentioned here are ex-showroom, New Delhi