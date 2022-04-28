2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 vs Old XL6 – Detailed Comparison Video

2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 is priced between Rs. 11.29 lakh and Rs. 14.55 lakh (ex-showroom) and it comes with exterior and interior changes alongside feature additions

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) introduced the XL6 back in August 2019 as the more premium version of the Ertiga MPV with a middle-row captain seating arrangement. Following the launch of the updated Ertiga, MSIL debuted the facelifted XL6 as well and is priced between Rs. 11.29 lakh and Rs. 14.55 lakh (ex-showroom) in the domestic market.

The XL6 features a mildly updated exterior and interior but the equipment list has been thoroughly upgraded. In the video linked below, we have explained about the 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 in detail and compared the MPV with its predecessor. The refreshed XL6 gets a redesigned front grille with a thick chrome bar but the headlamps and fog lamp housings have been retained.

The six-seater gains smoked LED tail lamps and a chrome strip running across the bootlid. The bigger 16-inch alloy wheels have a metallic finish as opposed to the black finish on the previous model. Elsewhere you would find integrated spoiler, black body cladding, pillars and roof rails carried over from the old model.

The interior boasts a dark theme with the presence of a new faux wood panel running across the dashboard. The flat-bottom steering wheel now has tilt and telescopic adjustment while the instrument cluster, centre console, AC vents and a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system look all the more familiar.

Other highlights are roof-mounted AC, cruise control, push button-start stop and new features like ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera system, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Hill Hold Assist, four airbags, ABS with EBD, SmartPlay Pro interface with Suzuki Connect enabling more than 40 features, a single USB port and so on.

As for the performance, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 is equipped with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15C mild-hybrid petrol engine developing a maximum power output of 103 PS at 6,000 rpm and 136 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,400 rpm. It is paired with a five-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit with paddle shifters.