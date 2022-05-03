2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 Real-World Fuel Efficiency Test – Video

We drove the updated 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 on the highway, to see if its real-world fuel economy figures can reach the claimed figures

Maruti Suzuki recently introduced the updated versions of Ertiga and XL6 in the Indian market. The new models of both MPVs feature minor changes to the design, some additional features, and updated powertrains. The Indo-Japanese carmaker claims that the new K15C engine delivers better fuel efficiency than the older K15B motor.

The improved efficiency comes at a small price though; while the older engine was rated at 105 PS and 138 Nm of peak power and efficiency, respectively, the new one belts out 103 PS and 136.8 Nm. The 4-speed automatic transmission option has been replaced by a 6-speed automatic gearbox, while the 5-speed manual gearbox option remains unchanged. A mild-hybrid system continues to be offered here.

We recently got our hands on a 2022 Maruti XL6, and we decided to check if it is as economical as the manufacturer claims. The official fuel efficiency is rated at 20.97 kmpl for the manual version, and 20.27 kmpl for the automatic version. In our fuel efficiency test, we drove the MPV on the Bengaluru-Hyderabad highway.

The model we drove was an automatic version of the 2022 Maruti XL6. The drive was quite relaxed, and thanks to the availability of ventilated seats, the comfort level is much higher now. That said, despite paddle shifters being offered behind the steering wheel, this isn’t a sporty car, as the engine performance doesn’t match up.

We drove the vehicle for 110.7 km, mostly between 105 kmph to 110 kmph on cruise control. On the MID, we see an average fuel economy of 18.6 kmpl. Our full-to-full fuel tank estimate reveals that around 5.77 litres of fuel have been consumed, which translates to a fuel economy of 19.18 kmpl.

The 2022 Maruti Ertiga should have similar real-world fuel efficiency figures on the highway, as it has identical powertrain options (plus an additional CNG powertrain, which is even more economical), along with similar kerb weight. Ertiga is a 7-seater vehicle while XL6 is a 6-seater, and we’re impressed to see such high numbers.

We shall bring you a detailed fuel economy test of both Maruti MPVs very soon, so keep an eye out for that!