2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 Facelift – Top 7 Noteworthy Changes

Check out our list of the seven changes that the updated 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 MPV has over the previous version

Maruti Suzuki has recently launched the updated 2022 XL6 in the Indian market. The new model features a few changes over the previous one, in terms of aesthetics, equipment on offer, and even the powertrain. With competition stiffening, thanks to the arrival of Kia Carnival, these updates were necessary to keep Maruti XL6 attractive to potential buyers.

Here, we have listed seven of the most noteworthy changes on the 2022 Maruti XL6 over the older model.

1. Updated front fascia

At the front of the 2022 Maruti XL6, the first thing to notice is the new front grille, which features a lot more chrome elements than before. Interestingly, the LED headlights and LED DRLs have the same design as before, and even the front bumper (including the fog lamps) remains unchanged.

2. Restyled tail section

The LED taillights feature a new design, and the vehicle also gets a brand-new chrome garnish on the tailgate and a new roof-mounted spoiler. Other than that, the MPV remains mostly unchanged over the previous version.

3. New 16-wheel alloy wheels

Previously, Maruti XL6 was available with 15-inch blacked-out alloy wheels, but these have been dropped in favour of 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels with a different design. The new rims make the MPV feel a lot more upmarket than before.

4. Dual-tone colour options

New dual-tone paint options have been added to the new XL6. The Opulent Red, Brave Khaki, and Splendid Silver colours can now be had with a blacked-out roof, which makes the vehicle look a little sportier overall.

5. Updated safety features list

Maruti Suzuki has added a few new safety features to XL6. The MPV now gets four airbags as standard, while tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and 360-degree camera have been added on select trim levels. Thanks to that, the 2022 Maruti XL6 is safer than the outgoing version.

6. Updated convenience features list

There are plenty of other new features added to the MPV, like ventilated front seats, ambient footwell lighting, and Suzuki Connect (connected car tech). Other than that, telescopic adjustment has been added for the steering wheel now.

7. Updated powertrain

Under the hood, the new XL6 has a 1.5-litre K15C engine, which is capable of generating 103 PS and 136.8 Nm of maximum power and torque, respectively. Transmission choices include a 5-speed manual and a new 6-speed torque-converter gearbox. A smart-hybrid system, with idle start/stop, is offered as standard.