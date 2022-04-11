2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 Facelift Bookings Open; Launch Soon

2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 is expected to have minor exterior and interior updates; will be powered by a new 1.5-litre K15C petrol engine

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has a couple of new launches up its sleeve this month as the updated Ertiga and XL6 are expected to be introduced in the coming weeks. The XL6 is a more premium take on the Ertiga with a middle row captain seating arrangement and is retailed only through Nexa premium dealerships alongside Ciaz, S-Cross, Baleno and Ignis.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 has been teased online as a seven-second teaser video gives the bird’s eye view of the MPV taking a left-hand corner with the title “Indulgence is coming”. The updated Ertiga’s pre-bookings have commenced across authorised Arena showrooms and online and Maruti Suzuki has today announced the same for the XL6 with an initial token of Rs. 11,000.

Speaking of which, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The XL6 is a unique proposition that perfectly marries a strong SUV-like design and the convenience of a spacious 6-seater MPV. The All-New XL6 embodies NEXA’s vision of being an aspirational lifestyle brand and creating an indulgent driving experience. It appeals to the discerning NEXA buyer who is looking for a perfect mix of style, comfort, performance and sophistication. We have seen demand grow for premium MPVs over the past couple of years. We are confident that the All-New XL6 with its bold styling, host of new and advanced technologies along with enhanced safety will deliver an indulgent and stylish experience for our NEXA customers.”

The XL6 will have minor visual changes compared to the outgoing model to stretch the lifespan of the existing generation. Going by the spy pictures, it will have an updated grille and other minor revisions. The interior is expected to get subtle changes while a seven-inch SmartPlay Pro touchscreen infotainment system will be available in the top-end variants.

It could enable connected features and perhaps new seat upholstery could be provided. As for the performance, a new 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15C DualJet petrol engine with a progressive smart hybrid tech will replace the 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15B mild-hybrid petrol mill that developed a maximum power output of 104.7 PS at 6,000 rpm and 138 Nm of peak torque at 4,400 rpm.

The new powertrain will likely produce 10 PS more power and it will be paired with a five-speed manual transmission like the K15B motor as standard. However, the four-speed torque converter automatic unit will be opted out in favour of a new six-speed torque converter automatic transmission with paddle shifting function as an option.

We can expect the Indo-Japanese manufacturer to sell the 2022 XL6 with new exterior body colours to further amp the interest amongst customers. The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and XL6 will be followed by the new Brezza around June while a brand new midsize five-seater SUV developed in collaboration with Toyota will be introduced later this year.