2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 Facelift Launched In India At Rs. 11.29 Lakh

2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 comes with subtle exterior and interior updates alongside a new powertrain, transmission and features

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has today announced the launch of the updated XL6, just a few days after the debut of the facelifted Ertiga. Prices start at Rs. 11.29 lakh and it goes all the way up to Rs. 14.55 lakh for the top-spec trim (ex-showroom). Available in Zeta, Alpha and Alpha+ trims, the XL6 is nothing but the more premium version of the Ertiga with a middle row captain seating arrangement and it continues to be that way with added equipment and subtle updates along with a new powertrain and gearbox combination.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 has already begun reaching showrooms across the country and the bookings are already taken even through online. The exterior comprises a redesigned front grille with new inserts, a revised front bumper with new skid plates, a tweaked rear bumper, a slightly updated LED headlamp cluster, smoked out LED tail lamps and newly designed 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

The body cladding and roof rails along with the pillars are carried over as no dimensional changes have been made to the MPV. The 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 continues to sit on the lightweight Heartect platform as Ertiga and it gains a number of new changes as well including a new touchscreen and updated centre console in line with the country’s best-selling MPV, the Ertiga.

2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 Variants Price (Ex-Showroom) Zeta MT Rs. 11.29 lakh Zeta AT Rs. 12.79 lakh Alpha MT Rs. 12.29 lakh Alpha AT Rs. 13.79 lakh Alpha+ MT Rs. 12.89 lakh Alpha+ AT Rs. 14.39 lakh Alpha+ MT Dual Tone Rs. 13.05 lakh Alpha+ AT Dual Tone Rs. 14.55 lakh

The equipment list comprises an all-black interior theme with a silver trim running across the width of the dashboard, a new seven-inch SmartPlay Pro touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, in-car connected tech, a remote engine start/stop system and a 360-degree camera system.

2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 Specs Details Engine 1.5L K15C DualJet Petrol Engine Power 103 PS at 6,000 rpm Torque 136.8 Nm at 4,400 rpm Transmission Five-Speed MT and Six-Speed AT Mileage 20.97 kmpl for MT and 20.27 kmpl AT

Speaking of the launch, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “The XL6 has been a very successful model for us at NEXA. It has managed to carve a space for itself as the premium MPV in a short period. The evolving customer’s aspirations for a bolder, feature-packed, premium utility vehicle have led us to introduce the All-New XL6.”

Other key highlights are first-for-Maruti ventilated driver and co-passenger seats, cruise control, a flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls, updated instrument console, cabin pre-cooling, four airbags, ESP (Electronic Stability Progam), HHA (Hill Hold Assist), TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System), roof-mounted AC, UV cut glass and so on.

As for the performance, the same 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15C DualJet petrol engine with progressive Smart Hybrid tech will be utilised as in the Ertiga. The powertrain develops a maximum power output of 103 PS at 6,000 rpm and 136.8 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,400 rpm. It is connected to a five-speed manual transmission as standard or a new six-speed torque converter automatic unit with paddle shifters.

Available in six single-tone and three dual-tone colours, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 competes against Kia Carens, Mahindra Marazzo and entry-level variants of Toyota Innova Crysta. It can also be owned through an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee starting from Rs. 25,499.