2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 Alpha Detailed Walkaround Video

2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 Alpha variant comes with features such as a leather-wrapped steering wheel, leatherette seats, 360-degree camera, etc

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) introduced the facelifted XL6 only yesterday and is priced between Rs. 11.29 lakh and Rs. 14.55 lakh (ex-showroom). The MPV is the more upmarket iteration of the Ertiga with visual changes and for 2022, it comes with subtle exterior revisions and the interior gets an all-black theme with an improved features list.

In addition, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 is powered by a new 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15C petrol engine with progressive Smart Hybrid tech. Just like the Ertiga, it produces a maximum power output of 103 PS at 6,000 rpm and 136.8 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,400 rpm. The powertrain is paired with a five-speed MT or a new six-speed torque converter automatic unit replacing the four-speed AT.

The updated XL6 is available in Zeta, Alpha and Alpha+ variants and here we have a walkaround video of the Alpha trim in detail. Some of the key features in the MPV are glossy black B and C pillars, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with mounted controls, leatherette seats, illuminated vanity mirrors and auto headlamps with follow-me-home function.

Other highlights are UV cut side glasses, a seven-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and a 360-degree camera system. The Alpha trim can be had in both manual and automatic transmission choices with the former priced at Rs. 12.29 lakh and the latter at Rs. 13.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 comes with a host of standard features compared to the previous model including LED headlights and integrated LED Daytime Running Lights, smoked LED taillights, four airbags, chromed door handles, Electronic Stability Program with Hill Hold, Suzuki Connect telematics, electrically adjustable ORVMs, height-adjustable driver seat, automatic climate control, engine start/stop button, LED fog lamps and so on.

The exterior of the new XL6 gains a redesigned front grille and the 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels are of a new design. It is available in a total of nine colour schemes (six monotone and three dual-tone shades). Up next, MSIL is expected to launch the heavily updated Brezza ahead of the arrival of an all-new midsize SUV.