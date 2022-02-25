2022 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Launched In India At Rs. 5.39 Lakh

2022 Maruti Suzuki WagonR has been made available in 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre petrol engines with idle start/stop tech, new dual-tone colours and other updates

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has today introduced the new WagonR in the domestic market with prices starting from Rs. 5.39 lakh for the base variant and it goes up to Rs. 7.10 lakh for the range-topping ZXI+ AGS dual-tone (O) (both prices, ex-showroom). It can be had with a tour specification, CNG and regular petrol (MT and AMT) versions.

The WagonR was the best-selling passenger car in India in CY2021 and the updated version looks to carry on the momentum created by the highly popular model and is available in an extensive range. It is powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol and a 1.2-litre four-cylinder diesel engine with DualJet Dual VVT tech and idle start/stop function.

The exterior of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki WagonR continues to have the tall-riding stance with prominent pillars and the basic styling elements like headlamp, bumpers, front grille, central air intake, fog lamp housings, twin chrome horizontal slats connecting the Suzuki badge on the grille with wavy black inserts, ORVMs, tail lamps and so on remain identical.

2022 Maruti Suzuki WagonR 1.0L Variants Price (Ex-Showroom, New Delhi) LXI Rs. 5,39,500 LXI Tour H3 Rs. 5,39,500 LXI S-CNG Rs. 6,34,500 LXI S-CNG TOUR H3 Rs. 6,34,500 VXI Rs. 5,86,000 VXI AGS Rs. 6,36,000 VXI S-CNG Rs. 6,81,000

2022 Maruti Suzuki WagonR 1.2L Variants Price (Ex-Showroom, New Delhi) ZXI MT Rs. 5,99,600 ZXI AGS Rs. 6,49,600 ZXI+ MT Rs. 6,48,000 ZXI+ AGS Rs. 6,98,000 ZXI+ MT DT (0) Rs. 6,60,000 ZXI+ AGS DT (0) Rs. 7,10,000

However, the big addition is the dual-tone colour scheme with pillars and roofline finished in black colour while the black multi-spoke alloy wheels are brand new and they look identical to the ones found in the latest Celerio. Speaking of the launch, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said,

“Over 1 in 4 WagonR customers replace it with a new WagonR. Over the years, Wagon R has become the choice of over 2.7 million families. The New WagonR is geared up to take that legacy forward with its robust and energetic performance, dual-tone exterior, enhanced interiors, 12+ safety features, convenient features and higher fuel efficiency. We are confident that the New WagonR will exceed consumer expectations and continue to be the preferred choice of many more Indian families.”

The two-tone colour brings a floating roof design and it is available in the Z+ variant in two new colour combinations such as Gallant Red with Black roof and Magma Grey with Black roof. The updated entry-level hatchback gains beige and dark grey melange seat fabric design and the melange effect is said to accentuate the cabin comfort.

Just like the recently launched Baleno facelift, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki WagonR comes with idle start/stop tech in petrol variants and HHA (Hill Hold Assist) in AMT variants. The top-spec models continue to feature a seven-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone navigation and four speakers.

It is supported by cloud-based services for the connected experience. The Dual Jet, Dual VVT technology with cooled Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) enables the new Wagon R to achieve higher fuel efficiency with lower emissions according to the brand. Available in both petrol and S-CNG fuel options, the 1.0-litre engine is claimed to have 25.19 kmpl mileage in petrol (VXI AGS), higher by approximately 16 per cent over the outgoing model.

It stands at 34.05 km/kg in S-CNG, higher by an estimated 5 per cent over the outgoing S-CNG model. The factory-fitted S-CNG option comes in both LXI and VXI variants powered by the smaller gasoline unit. The 1.2-litre K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with ISS delivers 24.43 kmpl (ZXI AGS /ZXI+ AGS), more economical than the outgoing model by 19 per cent approximately.

It can be had in both manual and AMT options (available in VXI and above Petrol variants only). Continuing to be based on the Heartect platform, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki WagonR has a reinforced structure and offers safety features like dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, front seat belts reminder, high-speed warning system and reverse parking sensors as standard along with the Hill-Hold Assist in AMT variants. Besides the two new dual-tone colourways, buyers can also get the Tour H3 exclusively for the passenger taxi segment in Petrol and S-CNG Variants.