2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R India Launch Likely Next Month

2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is expected to go on sale in India in the second half of next month with minor cosmetic revisions

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is planning to launch a number of new products this calendar year. Following the debut of the second generation Celerio late last year, MSIL introduced the CNG version of the same hatchback in January 2022. It was followed by the heavily revised Baleno premium hatchback while the updated versions of the Ertiga, XL6 and Wagon R are also in the works.

In the latter half of the year, Maruti Suzuki will launch the midsize SUV developed in collaboration with Toyota and it will compete against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and others. It will be preceded by the new generation Brezza around April or May 2022 with a thoroughly redesigned exterior and interior.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R was spotted testing during an advertisement shoot suggesting that a launch could be on the cards sooner rather than later. We do expect the mildly updated Wagon R to be available across showrooms by late March 2022. On the outside, the updated tall rider will likely boast a blackened roof and wheels along with the debut of new colourways.

The third generation Wagon R entered the local market in early 2019 and it has lived up to the expectations of its predecessor. The entry-level hatchback was the most sold model in CY2021 with 1,83,851 unit sales as against 1,48,298 units during the same period the previous year with a YoY sales growth of 24 per cent.

A media report suggested that the upcoming hatch could gain updated bumpers, 15-inch alloy wheels in the top-end variants in a similar fashion to the new-gen Celerio, upholstery changes, presence of Hill Hold Assist tech in the AMT variants, idle start/stop technology to save fuel, etc but it will have to be waited and seen whether these will be offered or not.

The features list could remain the same as the high-end trims will continue to offer a seven-inch SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. As for the performance, the existing 1.2-litre K12M petrol engine could be opted out in favour of a 1.2-litre four-cylinder DualJet petrol engine producing 90 PS and 113 Nm. The 1.0-litre three-pot petrol could stay put.