2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Hybrid To Hit Market With Full Hybrid Powertrain

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross might soon get a full-hybrid powertrain to boast of increased mileage figures and reduced carbon footprint

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross is one of the most frugal mid-size SUVs on sale in the Indian market. Thanks to the 48V mild-hybrid setup, it boasts an ARAI-claimed mileage figure of 18.55 kmpl. Interestingly, the SUV is reported to feature a full hybrid powertrain on the MY-2022 model, claims Die Motorprofis.

The hybrid setup will include a 1.5L NA petrol motor as the generator that will power a battery, which will further send current to an electric motor. This will likely be similar to the unit seen on the Toyota Yaris hybrid. The setup uses an M15-FXE 1.5L petrol engine coupled with an electric motor.

The petrol engine is rated to deliver 91 PS of peak power and 120 Nm of max torque. Talking of the electric motor, there are two of them – MG1 and MG2. The former is an induction motor that is used to start the engine and charge a 0.76 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The MG2 motor, on the other hand, is a permanent magnet synchronous type traction motor generating 80 PS and 141 Nm.

Noting that Suzuki is a part of a JV with Toyota, both the carmakers are resultantly sharing their technologies. Suzuki has earlier used the THS full-hybrid setup on the Across. Thus, using the Yaris’ hybrid powertrain on the S-Cross makes complete sense.

As of now, the brand is selling the S-Cross with a mild-hybrid setup with a 1.4L turbo-petrol motor in international markets. The setup boasts a peak power output of 129 PS and max torque of 235 Nm. The latter is available from rpms as low as 2,000 revs. It even results in increased fuel efficiency of 21.3 kmpl.

In the Indian market, the S-Cross is retailing with a 1.5L naturally-aspirated K15B motor. It churns out 105 PS against 138 Nm. Also, a 48V mild-hybrid tech, dubbed SHVS (Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki) is offered to aid the vehicle with improved low-end grunt and mileage. There are two transmissions on offer – 5-speed MT and 4-speed AT. It rivals the likes of Nissan Kicks, Hyundai Creta, and Kia Seltos.