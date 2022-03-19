2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga & XL6 Launch Likely Next Month

2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is expected to get a new six-speed torque converter automatic transmission replacing the existing four-speed AT

Maruti Suzuki has had a busy outing in recent months with a host of new launches as the new-gen Celerio, Celerio CNG, updated WagonR and the heavily revised Baleno have stepped into the market. There is no sign of the largest carmaker in the country slowing down its launch spree as the CY2022 has a lot up its sleeves further.

The Indo-Japanese manufacturer will likely introduce the updated Ertiga and XL6 next month in India before the arrival of the all-new Vitara Brezza by the middle of the year. The volume-based hatchbacks like S-Presso and Ignis could also get the more powerful 1.2-litre K12N four-cylinder DualJet engine in the coming months while the S-CNG lineup is also being expanded.

The brand will reportedly host the global premiere of an all-new midsize SUV developed in association with Toyota later this year. Back to the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and XL6, the prototypes of the updated versions have been caught on camera testing many times in recent months and the MPVs will get mid-cycle revisions to stretch the lifespan of the existing generation.

The second-generation Maruti Suzuki Ertiga debuted in late 2018 and it was followed by the XL6, which is essentially the more premium version of the Ertiga with a middle-row captain seating arrangement. The 2022 Ertiga will more likely become the first model from the company to receive the new six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

It will replace the existing and long-serving four-speed torque converter automatic. Judging by the spy pictures, the updated Ertiga will more likely get a new grille section and minor interior updates. It will have to be waited and seen whether the larger nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system that debuted in the new Baleno will make its way to the MPV or not.

The XL6 facelift is also expected to get updated grille and bumpers, larger alloy wheels, revisions to the cabin with the addition of new equipment, etc. It will continue to be powered by the 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15B mild-hybrid petrol engine as the Ertiga producing close to 105 PS maximum power and 138 Nm of peak torque.

It will be paired with a five-speed manual transmission as standard. The 2022 XL6 could be offered in both six- and seven-seater configurations this time around.