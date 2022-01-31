2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Spied Testing Again; Launch In March

2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is expected to be launched in March with minor cosmetic changes; a new six-speed torque converter AT could be offered

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is gearing up to launch a host of new products this calendar year including the facelifted Ertiga, heavily updated Baleno, new generation Brezza, all-new Alto and a brand new midsize SUV in collaboration with Toyota. Late last year, the second generation Celerio debuted in India and it was followed by its CNG version this month.

While the facelifted Baleno is expected to be launched on February 10, 2022, it will more likely be followed by the midlife facelift for the Ertiga – the country’s best-selling seven-seater MPV. Pictures of the test mules of the updated Ertiga have been around the internet for several months already and here we have another picture indicating the frontal changes.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga gets new grille inserts and is surrounded by black taping presumably hiding the chrome treatment. The prototype suggests that the MPV stays the same pretty much everywhere else as the C-shaped housing for the fog lamps, projector headlamps, bonnet structure, black V-shaped alloy wheels, etc remain identical.

We do not expect any major changes at the rear too as the tail lamp design, bumper and tailgate will more likely be carried over as it is a minor facelift. Previously, the XL6 was caught testing with a different grille, front bumper and wheels as it could get a makeover along the course of this year following the arrival of the 2022 Ertiga.

The interior may gain new trims, additional equipment and new upholstery colours as no major revisions could be in the offering. As for the performance, the existing 1.5-litre four-cylinder k15B mild-hybrid petrol engine producing a maximum power output close to 105 PS and 138 Nm of peak torque will likely stay put. As standard, a five-speed manual transmission will be offered.

The four-speed torque converter automatic transmission could be replaced by a new six-speed torque converter AT sourced from the global Vitara SUV. The Ertiga appears to be the first model within the brand’s portfolio to get the new gearbox as it is believed to be launched sometime in March and the same AT will also be available in the upcoming Brezza and XL6.