2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Facelift Launched In India At Rs. 8.35 Lakh

2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga comes with a new petrol engine, a new six-speed AT with paddle shifter and a host of new features

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has today announced the launch of the updated Ertiga in the domestic market and is priced between Rs. 8.35 lakh and Rs. 12.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Retailed in LXi, VXi, ZXi, ZXi+ and Tour M specifications, the 2022 Maruti Ertiga gets minor exterior changes but the features list has been upgraded along with a new engine and an automatic transmission.

The facelifted MPV can also be owned through Maruti Suzuki Subscribe at an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee starting from Rs. 18,600 for petrol and Rs. 22,400 for CNG. Speaking of the launch, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The Next-Gen Ertiga with advanced technology features will also come with a new engine and an all-new transmission. As it stays true to its brand vision of providing comfort, technology, and safety features, while being fuel-efficient for customers, the Next-Gen Ertiga will surely continue to be India’s go-to MPV. We are confident that the Next-Gen Ertiga will be widely embraced by our customers.”

With more than 7.50 lakh customers, the Ertiga celebrates ten years of presence in the market with the arrival of the updated model and is available through the regular Arena dealerships. As for the performance, a new 1.5-litre K15C four-cylinder DualJet petrol engine debuts in the seven-seater MPV with what Maruti Suzuki calls the Progressive Smart Hybrid tech.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Variants Price (Ex-Showroom) LXi Petrol MT Rs. 8.35 lakh Tour M Petrol MT Rs. 9.46 lakh VXi Petrol MT Rs. 9.49 lakh VXi Petrol AT Rs. 10.99 lakh ZXi Petrol MT Rs. 10.59 lakh ZXi Petrol AT Rs. 12.09 lakh ZXi+ Petrol MT Rs. 11.29 lakh ZXi+ Petrol AT Rs. 12.79 lakh S-CNG VXi Rs. 10.44 lakh S-CNG ZXi Rs. 11.54 lakh S-CNG Tour M Rs. 10.41 lakh

The more powerful motor ditching the K15B unit kicks out 103 PS at 6,000 rpm and 136.8 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,400 rpm. It is paired with a five-speed manual transmission as standard while an all-new six-speed torque converter automatic unit with paddle shifters replaces the four-speed AT. A CNG variant is also on offer with a claimed fuel economy of 26.11 km/kg (20.51 kmpl for petrol).

2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Specs Details Engine 1.5L K15C DualJet Petrol Engine Power 103 PS at 6,000 rpm Torque 136.8 Nm at 4,400 rpm Transmission Five-Speed MT and Six-Speed AT Mileage 20.51 kmpl for MT, 20.30 kmpl AT, 26.11 km/kg (CNG)

The Indo-Japanese manufacturer says the new engine provides a refined driving experience with a focus on improved NVH and reduced emissions. The exterior comprises a chrome winged front grille, newly designed dual-tone alloy wheels, and back door garnish with chrome insert while the interior gains a metallic teak-wooden finish to the dash, two-tone fabric seats, etc.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga comes in a total of six colourways including two new shades: Splendid Silver and Dignity Brown. For easy ingress and egress to the final row, the second-row seat is equipped with a one-touch recline and slide mechanism. There are 50:50 split third-row seats with a seatback recliner and flat fold option along with air-cooled can holders, front row armrest with utility box, bottle holders, smartphone storage and an option of a power socket in each row.

The features list also boasts roof-mounted AC for rear passengers, cruise control, driver side auto-window up with anti-pinch, auto headlamps with follow me home functionality, retractable key-operated ORVMs and CNG specific speedometer in S-CNG variants, four airbags, ESP with Hill Hold Assist, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, rear parking sensors, second-row ISOFIX child seat anchorages and so on.

Other highlights are a seven-inch SmartPlay Pro touchscreen infotainment system with voice assistant, in-built Suzuki Connect with over 40+ safety and security-based features, smartwatch compatibility and voice connectivity through Amazon Alexa, remote operations, etc. The Ertiga S-CNG is available in Vxi and Zxi variants and a new Zxi+ variant with an option of six-speed AT in petrol is also available.