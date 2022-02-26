2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Facelift Launch Likely Next Month

2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is expected to launch next month in India with minor cosmetic updates; will likely get a new six-speed torque converter automatic transmission

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has begun the new calendar year with three new launches as the second generation Celerio received the CNG treatment last month while the heavily revised Baleno premium hatchback was introduced a few days ago and the 2022 WagonR is also here with new dual-tone colour schemes, new alloy wheels, two petrol engines and other updates.

The month of March 2022 is also expected to be a significant month for the largest carmaker in the country as it will more likely introduce the updated Ertiga MPV. The seven-seater has already been spotted testing on public roads revealing the possible changes as it appears to only get a minor cosmetic revision upon arrival.

The best-selling MPV in India could only gain new grille inserts and chrome embellishment while the shape of the projector headlights, bonnet, V-shaped alloy wheels, C-shaped fog lamp housing, Volvo-inspired tail lamp design, bumpers at the front and the rear, tailgate, side body panels, claddings and doors, etc will likely remain similar to the outgoing model.

On the inside, we can only expect minor updates as new features could be included along with new surface trims and upholstery. The seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system could be incorporated with the latest SmartPlay Studio tech. As for the performance, the existing 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15B petrol engine will more likely be carried forward.

The powertrain produces a maximum power output close to 105 PS at 6,000 rpm and 138 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,400 rpm. A five-speed manual transmission will likely be offered as standard while a four-speed torque converter automatic unit could be opted out in favour of a new six-speed torque converter automatic transmission sourced from Vitara sold globally.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga could become the first model in the company’s domestic range to feature the new transmission. It could also be employed in the second generation Brezza bound for April and possibly the updated XL6 that could be launched by the middle of this year.